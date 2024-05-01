Marc Marquez admits contract talk has started after contact from rival factories

Marc Marquez claims ‘factories are contacting me’ but that conversations with Ducati have begun.

Prior to the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez Marc Marquez was linked with a potential switch to Aprilia.

But seemingly intent on staying with Ducati, the eight-time world champion has since admitted conversations with the reigning world champion have already begun. 

But not just any conversations as Marquez is believed to have made it clear that he wants a switch to the factory team.

Since his switch to Ducati, Marquez has adapted very well to the bike but also Ducati’s top brass.

Marquez, who narrowly missed out on a first win with the Italian brand at Jerez, seems to have a good relationship with Gigi Dall’Igna, which could play into his favour when a decision on who partners Francesco Bagnaia is made.

Speaking about this future, Marquez said: “The faster you go on track, the more options… The important thing is that the plan is going well.

“When there are results, the factories are contacting me.

“There have already been conversations. Mentally, I'm pretty clear about what I want.”

Pushed further on what could play into him securing a factory ride for the 2025 season, Marquez was clear that it’s not just about results.

Marquez has suffered a few crashes in recent rounds, however, it’s not been due to overriding.

In Portimao Marquez was taken out by Bagnaia, while in COTA the former Honda star crashed from the lead with braking issues.

Discussing what it would take to secure another factory seat, Marquez added: “It depends on everything, in general. But the important thing is that I am clear. I don't just have one option.”

