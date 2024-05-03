Kazakhstan MotoGP postponed due to flooding

No new date has been confirmed, but the Kazakhstan MotoGP which was set for June 14-16 has been postponed.

Still scheduled to take place in 2024, Dorna and MotoGP officials confirmed that the cause of the postponement is due to flooding.

A statement said: “The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announce that the Grand Prix of Kazakhstan has been postponed until later in 2024.

“Unprecedented weather conditions have led to flooding across Central Asia, causing a national emergency in Kazakhstan and displacing much of the population. It would not be responsible for MotoGP to add any additional burden on the authorities or services as they work to help the tens of thousands of people affected across the country.

“Sokol International Racetrack will therefore not host MotoGP on the dates previously announced, and any further updates will be published once confirmed.

“As our utmost priority, MotoGP sends our condolences and support to the people of Kazakhstan and all those affected by the flooding in Central Asia. We hope the nation, region and communities affected can recover as soon as possible.”

With Kazakhstan now scheduled for later this year, June will now consist of the Italian MotoGP at Mugello and the Dutch round at Assen to close out the month.