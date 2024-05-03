KTM reveal ‘something interesting’ was found at Jerez MotoGP test

KTM were quick during the Jerez MotoGP test as Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta finished less than half a second off top spot.

A test dominated by Ducati, as was the case during the Spanish MotoGP weekend, KTM admit they came away feeling positive after new test items worked well.

“We had something to test in all areas,” Francesco Guidotti told MotoGP.com. “Tired after this busy weekend but this morning was pretty good.

“Then the wind picked up and was blowing a bit too much to make a proper comparison but we found something interesting and in the short tense we will use something.

“There was some suspension, rear ride-height aero device; we had a small issue with the aero, so we delayed the test of it, with all the riders.

“It was one of the three tests that we have during the season. So we have to be full gas.”

Guidotti also admitted that the new parts were not just tested by the factory riders and the test team of Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro.

Both GASGAS riders Acosta and Augusto Fernandez were given the same parts to try in order to gather more data.

“It’s the same parts that we tried to rotate with the four riders because it is better to have more opinions than only one,” added Guidotti.

“All four bikes are the same and the four riders have the same spec. Whenever it is possible we rotate the parts to have as much feedback from the riders.

“With the factory riders we are doing a job for the short term. With Dani and Pol we are doing a different kind of job for the medium term.

“This we want to keep confidential but will make a decision one way or the other.”