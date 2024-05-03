Marc Marquez “smart enough to give up in correct time”, would have crashed

Marc Marquez secured his best result since joining Ducati at the Spanish MotoGP, although victory was within his grasp following two overtake attempts on Francesco Bagnaia.

Both came at turn nine when Marquez dove to the inside of Bagnaia, and on the first attempt contact was then made heading into turn ten.

Marquez clearly didn’t want to give Bagnaia a sniff of getting back ahead, while the reigning world champion was not backing down either as he instead initiated contact by hitting the side of Marquez.

Both riders had to sit up and take avoiding action, although it was Marquez who was most at risk of crashing had he not reacted the way he did.

Speaking after the race, Marquez said: “I am one of the guys that says this is racing. Sometimes it can happen. Today, it's true that I was smart enough to give up in the correct time because otherwise, Pecco, or me, or both of us would crash.

“When I went in to turn ten and received the impact on the arm and leg from his front wheel; two things [can happen] - I lose the rear or he will crash like yesterday.

“I just picked the bike up, closed the gas to not highside and I lost the position but took 20 points.

“Sometimes the rider who doesn’t create the situation takes the responsibility of the situation.

“Sometimes the rider who receives the impact can avoid it and this time I was smart enough to avoid that crash and just react well from that contact from Pecco.”

Marquez then went on to discuss his battle with Bagnaia further, and despite their collision in Portimao which resulted in both riders crashing, the eight-time world champion admitted it’s a pleasure to fight against the reigning MotoGP champion.

“As I said to him in Portimao, it is a pleasure to fight against the world champion and the reference from Ducati,” added Marquez.

“Today I was on his level and able to fight against him. I had the speed to try and overtake so it is a pleasure to learn from him.

“Still he has some stronger points than me. But let’s see in the future if I can be a bit better and closer to him.

“In the last three years he is more used to having these fights for victory. This was my first real fight for victory in the last two years in dry conditions.

“The most important for me was that the speed was there this weekend and in the race, even with those five laps where I lost time, I had the speed to overtake and I had the speed to catch him.

“I had the speed to try the overtake. The last two laps the front tyre temperature went up. I had some locking on the front.”