Marc Marquez “smart enough to give up in correct time”, would have crashed

Marc Marquez “smart enough to give up” ahead of potential crash in battle with Francesco Bagnaia.

Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Marc Marquez secured his best result since joining Ducati at the Spanish MotoGP, although victory was within his grasp following two overtake attempts on Francesco Bagnaia.

Both came at turn nine when Marquez dove to the inside of Bagnaia, and on the first attempt contact was then made heading into turn ten. 

Marquez clearly didn’t want to give Bagnaia a sniff of getting back ahead, while the reigning world champion was not backing down either as he instead initiated contact by hitting the side of Marquez.

Both riders had to sit up and take avoiding action, although it was Marquez who was most at risk of crashing had he not reacted the way he did.

Speaking after the race, Marquez said: “I am one of the guys that says this is racing. Sometimes it can happen. Today, it's true that I was smart enough to give up in the correct time because otherwise, Pecco, or me, or both of us would crash.

“When I went in to turn ten and received the impact on the arm and leg from his front wheel; two things [can happen] - I lose the rear or he will crash like yesterday.

“I just picked the bike up, closed the gas to not highside and I lost the position but took 20 points.

“Sometimes the rider who doesn’t create the situation takes the responsibility of the situation.

“Sometimes the rider who receives the impact can avoid it and this time I was smart enough to avoid that crash and just react well from that contact from Pecco.”

Marquez then went on to discuss his battle with Bagnaia further, and despite their collision in Portimao which resulted in both riders crashing, the eight-time world champion admitted it’s a pleasure to fight against the reigning MotoGP champion.

“As I said to him in Portimao, it is a pleasure to fight against the world champion and the reference from Ducati,” added Marquez.

“Today I was on his level and able to fight against him. I had the speed to try and overtake so it is a pleasure to learn from him.

“Still he has some stronger points than me. But let’s see in the future if I can be a bit better and closer to him.

“In the last three years he is more used to having these fights for victory. This was my first real fight for victory in the last two years in dry conditions.

“The most important for me was that the speed was there this weekend and in the race, even with those five laps where I lost time, I had the speed to overtake and I had the speed to catch him.

“I had the speed to try the overtake. The last two laps the front tyre temperature went up. I had some locking on the front.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
45m ago
Marc Marquez “smart enough to give up in correct time”, would have crashed
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
1h ago
“Unrest” at Sauber as Valtteri Bottas given new race engineer in “sudden change”
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Preparation
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
2024 MotoGP calendar: Dates and locations of 20*-round season
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Indian MotoGP, 24 September
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Indian MotoGP, 24 September
F1
News
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo ‘not that much of an a**hole’ as he waits on Lance Stroll apology
Daniel Ricciardo speaks to media at the Miami Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo speaks to media at the Miami Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Kazakhstan MotoGP postponed due to flooding
Kazakhstan MotoGP
Kazakhstan MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
F1 sprint race: What are the rules? What is the new 2024 format?
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44…
F1
News
4h ago
Red Bull warned “it’s the beginning of the end” after Adrian Newey departure
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
F1
News
4h ago
How to watch F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying today: Live stream for free
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
4h ago
“It’s not about money” - Max Verstappen clarifies Red Bull future after Adrian Newey exit
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…