Joan Mir: Le Mans ‘has been a tricky track for me’

“We achieved the maximum that we could” in Jerez, says Joan Mir.

Joan Mir, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Joan Mir is hopeful of making strides forward at this weekend’s French MotoGP at Le Mans, despite it being a ‘tricky track’ for the 2020 world champion previously.

Mir’s best result at Le Mans in the premier class is 16th, as the Spaniard has failed to finish any of the last three French grand prix’. 

Mir’s only points finishes at Le Mans came in the lower categories when he won in Moto3 (2017) and claimed a podium in 2018.

“Finally when we look at what happened in Jerez we have to be content, we achieved the maximum that we could,” said Mir. 

“Doing the same again this weekend is the goal. Le Mans is a different kind of track with lots of slow speed corners, so we need to work to setup for that as much as possible.

“It’s true it has been a bit of a tricky track for me in the past but we approach with our goals and our plan this weekend.”

While Mir has shone on occasion for Honda despite their tough start to 2024, the same can’t be said for Luca Marini.

The Italian has continued to struggle since leaving Ducati, with Jerez the latest example of that as he finished the grand prix last.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, Marini said: “Another opportunity for us to make improvements.

“Myself and my team are giving our maximum to make progress and we enter the French GP weekend with the same intensity.

“It’s important to stay focused and make the most of every opportunity we are presented.

“The weather in Le Mans can be quite wet and cold, so let’s see what we can achieve.”

