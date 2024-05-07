Tech 3: First impression of Pedro Acosta “wow!”, ‘Haven’t seen the limit’

MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta described as ‘quite fussy’ by crew chief Paul Trevathan.

Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Enjoying one of the best starts to a MotoGP season by a rookie, Pedro Acosta has caught the eyes of many in the paddock.

Acosta has been on the podium in either the sprint or grand prix in three of the four rounds to begin 2024. 

The reigning Moto2 world champion has been sensational, so much so that he sits fourth in the championship and is the top KTM rider.

His incredible talent has consistently been on show and crew chief Paul Trevathan admitted the initial impression was a surprising one.

Trevathan said: “The first impression was a bit of a wow factor. All of us sort of looked at each other and went ‘what!’. The body position, the way he was using everything.

“It looked like he had been on the big for six months. He was super interested in all the technical parts, much more than you would normally find.

“The first touch, to be like that and not be afraid and to understand all these elements so quickly was incredible.”

In the same breath, Travathan said Acosta is very demanding and is a rider who needs to have great feel with his machine to go fast.

“I would say he’s quite fussy in terms of where we put everything. He uses his body in many different ways,” said Trevathan.

“For him, it’s really important that all the controls are in the right place and that he can feel everything to become natural. 

“It wasn’t difficult to be positioned on the bike but the fact of having the freedom to do everything he wants.

“This was the part we had to concentrate on. I don’t think we have developed a certain style and every time he jumps on the bike he is doing something better. I haven’t seen the limit yet.”

Along with the limit not being found, Acosta has not seen too much in the way of bike development due to how quickly he’s adapted.

Trevathan added: “Because of his growth rate and because of how much he is improving, we still haven’t really touched the bike.

“We looked where everybody was in Valencia and made an average of a starting point and then the base package we try to keep in a neutral way.

“I think we have kept a solid base and he has learned the bike in a trustworthy way.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1m ago
Red Bull could lose another senior F1 official after Adrian Newey exit
Jonathan Wheatley (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Manager. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com,
Jonathan Wheatley (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Manager. Formula 1 Testing,…
MotoGP
News
30m ago
Tech 3: First impression of Pedro Acosta “wow!”, ‘Haven’t seen the limit’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
44m ago
Yamaha, Honda progress to take until 2025? ‘They are concessions, not magic’
Fabio Quartararo, Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Fabio Quartararo, Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Stoner: ‘Only engineers benefit’ from most 2027 MotoGP rules
Casey Stoner, Australian MotoGP
Casey Stoner, Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Oliveira ‘curious to ride Aprilia’ at Le Mans, Fernandez has ‘margin to improve’
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
“That sets him apart” - Fresh insight into Adrian Newey and what Red Bull will miss
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…
WSBK
News
2h ago
WorldSBK and Mangy-Cours extend partnership until 2027
WorldSBK Magny-Cours
WorldSBK Magny-Cours
F1
News
2h ago
Christian Horner's Toto Wolff spat intensifies with 'poaching 220 Mercedes staff' claim
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula…
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen “exit card” theory discussed, tipped to stay at Red Bull in F1 2025
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference…