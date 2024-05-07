Stoner: ‘Only engineers benefit’ from most 2027 MotoGP rules

Casey Stoner’s reaction to the new 2027 MotoGP technical rules.

Casey Stoner, Australian MotoGP
According to Casey Stoner, banning ride height devices is the ‘only improvement’ contained in the newly published 2027 MotoGP technical rules.

The retired double world champion posted his reaction under an Instagram post by the official MotoGP channel highlighting the new regulations, headlined: 'For the riders. For the sport. For the show. Welcome to the future.'

Stoner responded: “The ONLY improvement to the current rules is the banning of the ride height and Holeshot device. Nothing else will benefit this sport for the future, only the engineers will get the benefits."

The Australian, who won the first race and title of the previous 800cc era with Ducati, has often called for MotoGP to put more control back into the hands of the riders.

As such, Stoner feels the new rules - which include a cut in engine capacity from 1000 to 850cc, ban on ride-height devices plus new limits on aero, fuel and engine changes - do not go far enough.

The amount of rider assistance provided by the electronics in areas such as wheelie and traction control has long been a concern for Stoner. Modifications to the standard ECU were not mentioned in the 2027 announcement.

 

