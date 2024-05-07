Davide Tardozzi and Marc Marquez pit lane chat revealed

After securing his best MotoGP finish with Ducati at Jerez, Marc Marquez was on the receiving end of high praise from Ducati management.

The eight-time world champion fought tooth-and-nail in the closing stages against Francesco Bagnaia, with the latter coming out victorious. 

Marquez, who had better race pace than the two-time world champion when riding alone, knew his overtake attempts would be limited, thus it would be crucial to make them stick early on.

But Marquez, who tried twice to take the lead at turn nine, saw Bagnaia immediately responded at turn ten.

After the race in which Marquez and Bagnaia made contact once again, Davide Tardozzi was seen speaking with Marquez, saying: “What a race, congratulations!”

Marquez: “You’ll have to buy me new leathers [laughs]. Nadia [Padovani] will send you the invoice.”

Tardozzi: “I told Bagnaia that fighting against an eight-time world champion is tough, but you put on a great shot, honestly.”

Marquez: “As you can see, if I’m up there I’ll go for it.

Tardozzi: “You don’t say [laughs].”

Tardozzi: “People were asking me whether you’re happy…”

Marquez: “Not at all.”

Post-race, Marquez was also filled with adrenaline in parc ferme as he discussed the battle with Gresini team owner Nadia Padovani.

Marquez said: “On the first laps I was stiff. I was tense because of my crash yesterday.”

Padovani: “The first overtake attempt…”

Marquez: “He braked later on the second overtake attempt. It was the only place I could try.

Padovani: “We were staying stay there [second place], stay there!”

Marquez: “But I couldn’t leave here without trying. I tried. But the pace today was impressive. The pace riding alone was really good.”

