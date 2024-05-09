Marco Bezzecchi ‘charged up’ and ready to build on Jerez podium at Le Mans

Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio expect to be racing at the front in Le Mans.

Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Marco Bezzecchi made a return to form in Jerez as he qualified on the front row before securing his first podium of the 2024 MotoGP season.

Bezzecchi was impressive throughout the weekend as he appeared to put his struggles adapting to the GP23 machine behind him. 

A lack of front feeling under braking was an issue during pre-season testing and the opening few races, however, Bezzecchi was back in the mix last time out, which he is hoping is the case at Le Mans this weekend.

“I can’t wait to get to the track,” said Bezzecchi. “I’m really charged up after the good race in Jerez. It was needed for the whole team.

“Le Mans is a track where I have always been very strong in all categories. I like the track.

“Last year I won one of the best races of my career. Let’s keep working in the wake of the good things we’ve done the last few weekends and have fun.”

While Bezzecchi was back on the podium, Fabio Di Giannantonio is still waiting for his first top three in 2024.

The Italian has secured top ten results in every round so far, however, the Qatar winner last season is still searching for the same performance he ended 2023 with.

Di Giannantonio added: “Le Mans is a fantastic track. I like it a lot. In Moto3 I almost won a race, but in general I’ve always gone quite well there.

“Already last year I needed less effort than other weekends [to be fast], and this year, considering all the work we are doing with the team and the feelings at the last test, we can say we should be in the strongest group.”

