Marc Marquez a fan of 2027 rules: “The value of the rider will be better”

Although Marc Marquez did not want to comment on whether he will still be in MotoGP in 2027, the new regulations are a step forward in his eyes.

Less technical restrictions and the ban of holeshot and ride-height devices means the rider will have more importance and opportunity to make the difference.

Marquez said: “We don’t know where we will be in 2027. Of course I checked the new rules, I didn’t go into it in a deep way but it looks like it is going more towards the show.

“Little bit less restrictions on the technical side and I think this is good for the riders. If you have less technical things on the bike the rider can make more of a difference and the value of the rider will be better.

“You will look for the rider and this is something I like. They did this a bit in Formula 1 last year.”

Following his best round with Ducati thus far, Marquez will be hoping to turn second into a first win aboard the GP23 at Le Mans.

Marquez came away from the Spanish GP with huge momentum behind him, which was the same feeling after the one-day Jerez test where more breakthroughs were made.

Marquez has a good record at Le Mans, and with rain potentially on the cards for Sunday’s grand prix, changeable conditions could increase his chances of a first win even further.

Asked about comments he made after Jerez where he hinted at his P2 finish being one of the best podium results of his career, Marquez said: “Of course, it was special because of where we are coming.

“It’s true that it was not a super special race, but it’s true that being the Spanish GP - we are coming from a very difficult moment.

“It had been a long time since a podium in the dry and to fight face-to-face with the winner of the race.

“I had the pace to be there and this was something super nice to feel. It has been a very long time since I didn’t feel fast in a race on Sunday.

“It was the first step and now we will see. We will have some problems in some circuits but it is a pleasure to fight with these two guys, who last year were at a super good level and were the title contenders.”

While Le Mans is a track Marquez has gone well at, the so called ‘difficult circuits’ for the eight-time world champion, like Qatar, have been less of an issue since jumping aboard a more competitive bike.

Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Marquez said: “About Le Mans, I feel comfortable and it is a good race track for me. I feel ok. It’s true that this year I checked and in race tracks where I was struggling a lot, this year I am more competitive.

“Here in Le Mans last year I was fighting with Jorge until the last two laps. Let’s see if this year we can start in a good way.

“The Jerez test was super positive and I kept learning a few things. The adaptation process is finished and now it is what it is.

“I need to find a way to be faster and closer to these two guys.”