Marc Marquez a fan of 2027 rules: “The value of the rider will be better”
Marc Marquez: “If you have less technical things on the bike the rider can make more of a difference and the value of the rider will be better.”
Although Marc Marquez did not want to comment on whether he will still be in MotoGP in 2027, the new regulations are a step forward in his eyes.
Less technical restrictions and the ban of holeshot and ride-height devices means the rider will have more importance and opportunity to make the difference.
Marquez said: “We don’t know where we will be in 2027. Of course I checked the new rules, I didn’t go into it in a deep way but it looks like it is going more towards the show.
“Little bit less restrictions on the technical side and I think this is good for the riders. If you have less technical things on the bike the rider can make more of a difference and the value of the rider will be better.
“You will look for the rider and this is something I like. They did this a bit in Formula 1 last year.”
Following his best round with Ducati thus far, Marquez will be hoping to turn second into a first win aboard the GP23 at Le Mans.
Marquez came away from the Spanish GP with huge momentum behind him, which was the same feeling after the one-day Jerez test where more breakthroughs were made.
Marquez has a good record at Le Mans, and with rain potentially on the cards for Sunday’s grand prix, changeable conditions could increase his chances of a first win even further.
Asked about comments he made after Jerez where he hinted at his P2 finish being one of the best podium results of his career, Marquez said: “Of course, it was special because of where we are coming.
“It’s true that it was not a super special race, but it’s true that being the Spanish GP - we are coming from a very difficult moment.
“It had been a long time since a podium in the dry and to fight face-to-face with the winner of the race.
“I had the pace to be there and this was something super nice to feel. It has been a very long time since I didn’t feel fast in a race on Sunday.
“It was the first step and now we will see. We will have some problems in some circuits but it is a pleasure to fight with these two guys, who last year were at a super good level and were the title contenders.”
While Le Mans is a track Marquez has gone well at, the so called ‘difficult circuits’ for the eight-time world champion, like Qatar, have been less of an issue since jumping aboard a more competitive bike.
Marquez said: “About Le Mans, I feel comfortable and it is a good race track for me. I feel ok. It’s true that this year I checked and in race tracks where I was struggling a lot, this year I am more competitive.
“Here in Le Mans last year I was fighting with Jorge until the last two laps. Let’s see if this year we can start in a good way.
“The Jerez test was super positive and I kept learning a few things. The adaptation process is finished and now it is what it is.
“I need to find a way to be faster and closer to these two guys.”