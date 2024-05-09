2027 MotoGP rules: Ride-height removal ‘great’– aero, 850cc engines ‘won’t change a lot’

Pedro Acosta, Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco talk future MotoGP technical rules.

Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April

Thursday at the French MotoGP saw riders give their first reaction to the newly published 2027 technical rules.

The revised regulations, set to run for the usual five-year period, include a cut in engine capacity from 1000 to 850cc, removal of ride height devices, restrictions on aero, GPS sharing, 100% non-fossil fuel and stricter limits on engine changes/fuel capacity.

But for rookie star Pedro Acosta and home hero Fabio Quartararo, only the ride-height ban will make a significant difference.

“I think changing the cc is not going to change anything,” said Acosta. “Maybe yeah the [ride height] device.

“It’s going to be a little bit more easy for us [especially for the starts] because it's not so easy to engage the front then remember to put the rear, the launch [control]…  many things before the start.

“But taking the aero out a bit in the front, I don't think is going to change anything.”

Yamaha’s 2021 world champion Quartararo added: “To take out the [ride height] device I think is great. I don't think it's a big, big change for the aero and for the [850]cc I think doesn't really change a lot.

“Maybe when you're arriving at Mugello at that speed, it's true that it's quite fast, but I don't think really matters.”

Acosta also predicted that performance will be “the same as now”, with the 2027 bikes faster in the corners due to their lighter weight.

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco agreed that matching the current level of performance will be the main target for the engineers.

I think every change is interesting and it's so far away, so it's so difficult to say, but until 2027 the bikes will still improve and we will reach like a reference [level] that's then it will be a challenge for the engineers - with less things on the bike – to get the same lap time or the same performance,” Zarco said.

“As riders, maybe it will be less demanding because the bikes will become a bit more natural [to ride], but it's too far away to really know. Anyway the changes will push the engineers to make steps forward.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna drops key clue about Marc Marquez's wish for a factory bike
Luigi Dall'igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February
Luigi Dall'igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Johann Zarco: I wasn’t ready at KTM, I’m ready at Honda
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
2h ago
Ferrari surprisingly replace Charles Leclerc's race engineer
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo: Top speed ‘win’, but ‘losing’ corner speed | New chassis at Le Mans
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
RR
3h ago
North West 200 LIVE UPDATES!
North West 200
North West 200

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pedro Acosta: I’m always fast here, but always crashed!
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez a fan of 2027 rules: “The value of the rider will be better”
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
4h ago
2027 MotoGP rules: Ride-height removal ‘great’– aero, 850cc engines ‘won’t change a lot’
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Journalist apologises to Francesco Bagnaia after “bull****” rumour
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April