2027 MotoGP rules: Ride-height removal ‘great’– aero, 850cc engines ‘won’t change a lot’

Thursday at the French MotoGP saw riders give their first reaction to the newly published 2027 technical rules.

The revised regulations, set to run for the usual five-year period, include a cut in engine capacity from 1000 to 850cc, removal of ride height devices, restrictions on aero, GPS sharing, 100% non-fossil fuel and stricter limits on engine changes/fuel capacity.

But for rookie star Pedro Acosta and home hero Fabio Quartararo, only the ride-height ban will make a significant difference.

“I think changing the cc is not going to change anything,” said Acosta. “Maybe yeah the [ride height] device.

“It’s going to be a little bit more easy for us [especially for the starts] because it's not so easy to engage the front then remember to put the rear, the launch [control]… many things before the start.

“But taking the aero out a bit in the front, I don't think is going to change anything.”

Yamaha’s 2021 world champion Quartararo added: “To take out the [ride height] device I think is great. I don't think it's a big, big change for the aero and for the [850]cc I think doesn't really change a lot.

“Maybe when you're arriving at Mugello at that speed, it's true that it's quite fast, but I don't think really matters.”

Acosta also predicted that performance will be “the same as now”, with the 2027 bikes faster in the corners due to their lighter weight.

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco agreed that matching the current level of performance will be the main target for the engineers.

“I think every change is interesting and it's so far away, so it's so difficult to say, but until 2027 the bikes will still improve and we will reach like a reference [level] that's then it will be a challenge for the engineers - with less things on the bike – to get the same lap time or the same performance,” Zarco said.

“As riders, maybe it will be less demanding because the bikes will become a bit more natural [to ride], but it's too far away to really know. Anyway the changes will push the engineers to make steps forward.”