Francesco Bagnaia calls into question new rules: “Strange to reduce the speed”

With MotoGP set to undergo some hefty rule changes for 2027, riders have been speaking about the new regulations which sees engine sizes drop from 1000cc to 850, a ban on holeshot and rear ride-height devices and less aerodynamics.

Bagnaia, who has been one of the stars of MotoGP since the latest technology advances came into the sport, admitted it was strange that performance is being sacrificed.

“I just care again about being fast, like I am right now,” began Bagnaia. “I want to be competitive and understand the situation, understand the new bikes and then to be the strongest again.

“I’m curious to try the new engine, the 850cc. It will be nice to have a change, but the thing that is strange to me is that we are on top of motorsport development and improving and prototypes have to be the strongest, but we will go to reduce the speed which is a bit strange.

“But if we want more battles, the only thing to remove is the aerodynamics. The rest is no for a battle, it is for safety.

“But we will get used to it and the potential of each rider will be more-or-less the same.”

Also speaking alongside Bagnaia in the pre-event press conference was championship leader Jorge Martin.

The Pramac Ducati rider, who crashed out of the lead in Jerez, believes battling will be easier with less aero.

“I think it will be interesting for the most talented riders to get used to these new bikes,” said Martin.

“I think that with less devices the battles will be easier. We will overtake easier and in terms of the speed, we will arrive where we are, that’s for sure or we will be close.

“But I think for the battles and the show it will be better. I’m really happy about that.”

Martin then went a step further and admitted that current technology involved in producing MotoGP bikes has allowed some riders to be closer due to less rider input being needed.

Martin added: “Now, with all the devices and the technical side we have, I think the bad riders; well not the bad riders because they are all good and this is MotoGP, but they close the gap to the best riders.

“It is much easier to ride these new bikes and going to these new bikes in 2027 will be interesting for sure. The value of the rider will increase. Nobody knows in 2027 so let’s wait.”

Maverick Vinales, who remains a title contender thanks to his stunning clean sweep at COTA, spoke about the rule changes and believes those with more technique will benefit.

Vinales added: “Without the rear ride-height device I think it will be more technical. It will be good for the riders who have more technique.

“Especially now, you can go full gas on acceleration and just let the bike work. But without the rear device you have to work a lot more on the acceleration.

“So the riders who have a little bit more technique will rise up.”