Pramac Ducati after Jorge Martin’s latest double: “We have the best rider”

Jorge Martin secured his first sprint and grand prix double of the 2024 MotoGP season after a perfect weekend in Le Mans.

Pole position thanks to a new lap record, a dominant sprint win and getting the best of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez were the highlights of Martin’s brilliant French round.

“We have never seen something like that from Jorge,” Gino Borsoi told MotoGP.com. “We know that he has talent and he showed his speed last year, especially at the end.

“But this season he is even stronger and so far he has done amazing races.

“Today, it was his best race of the season and he was fighting with two incredible riders and he was also able to win the race.

“Not just today, but a record in qualifying and the sprint. What can we say about Jorge? He is an incredible rider and we have another chance [to win the title].

“Let’s see what is going on in the future but at the moment we have the best rider.”

While Martin’s speed was unrelenting in 2023, the Spaniard has taken his performance to a new level in 2024, as is also the case with his consistency.

And Borsoi admits his stunning start to this season has been made possible because of his mindset switch.

“He has made another step from last year, especially in his mindset,” began Borsoi. “His mindset is better than last year and he has all the tools, he has the bike and an incredible team behind him.

“We just arrive at the track and work for the weekend without doing something special because the speed is there. It’s not just one race and he is not up-and-down like last year.

“His speed is there every time. We cannot become crazy to find something different.

“We know we have a great base. We know that we have everything to fight.

“We don’t need to become crazy about the championship but we have an incredible chance.”

As expected, Martin has to work hard for his French GP win due to Bagnaia and Marquez having similar pace.

Bagnaia is second in the championship and Marquez is two points further back from the two-time world champion.

But Martin already holds a 38-point advantage and if he does go on to win the title, Borsoi believes it will mean more because of the competition he has beaten so far.

Le Mans MotoGP

Borsoi added: “It would be perfect and a perfect scenario for Jorge, for the team, to beat Pecco and an incredible Marc Marquez. He showed again he has the speed today.

“It would be even better because if you win the championship but the rest of the riders are not really fast, it is great but not incredible.

“This season we have the perfect show and incredible races like today. From outside it is so nice to see something like today.

“I hope we can have this kind of race in the future and if you can beat all these guys it is really nice.”