Gigi Dall’Igna admits “I have something to think about this week” as decision looms

Arguments could be made as to why Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini could all line-up alongside reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia next season, but only one can be picked.

Ducati has the toughest decision of any manufacturer, and while Martin would appear the favourite based on his results, the appeal to place someone of Marquez’ ilk has made Ducati’s thought process harder.

Not to mention Marquez has been brilliant since joining Ducati, as highlighted in Le Mans when he came from 13th to finish second in both races.

Discussing Marquez’s performance at Le Mans and the inevitable decision looming, Dall’Igna told MotoGP.com: “He is Marc Marquez! For sure, he can do something like that and he did.

“[Decision] More difficult. This is my job and I have to select the best possible rider for our factory team and the best possible riders for our other teams.

“I have something to think about this week.”

While Marquez was second and starred in both races, so did Jorge Martin who took pole and both race wins.

Impressed by what he saw from all of Ducati’s top riders, Dall’Igna added: “Jorge did unbelievable races, not just an unbelievable race, but an unbelievable weekend. I’m really proud of him and that he is in our team.

“But Pecco [Bagnaia] also did a good race today, and Marc did a fantastic job during the whole weekend.

“Also Enea [Bastianini], because he did the fastest lap at the end of the race and recovere dthe position against Vinales. I’m really happy with the riders.”

Third in the grand prix was Bagnaia, who was overtaken by both Martin and Marquez in the closing stages.

Unable to use his brilliant defence to hold off the Spanish duo, the two-time MotoGP champion lost further points to his rivals after also suffering another DNF in the sprint.

“He [Pecco] did a fantastic job in Jerez and he did a fantastic job today,” said Dall’Igna. “He is not happy about the result because he would have liked to win this race and I think he could have.

“But fighting with the other two is not easy and in the end he was third. I’m really happy about his race.”