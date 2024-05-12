Jack Miller’s DNF “a head scratcher”, Brad Binder “paid the bill” for qualifying last

Jack Miller: "I braked the same, was only 1km/h faster than the previous lap and it certainly wasn’t the fastest I’d been there... It’s a head-scratcher."

Jack Miller, 2024 French MotoGP
Jack Miller, 2024 French MotoGP

Sunday’s French MotoGP proved to be KTM’s toughest event of the season so far with Brad Binder, in eighth, the only RC16 in the top twelve.

KTM’s cause wasn’t helped by both Pedro Acosta and Jack Miller crashing out.

The rookie made an early exit from the top five while trying to overtake, while the Australian was mystified after crashing from outside the top ten during the middle stages.

“Our pace over the weekend was good, especially on used tyres, but in the Sprint and main race I struggled with rear grip,” said Miller, who fell at turn 11.

“The crash was really strange because I didn't do anything different. I braked in the same spot and was only 1km/h faster than on the previous lap and it certainly wasn’t the fastest I’d been there during the whole race.

“It’s a head-scratcher. A disappointing end to the weekend but we will not stop working.”

Team manager Francesco Guidotti back his rider: “Jack suddenly crashed out of 11th and he had not made a mistake. Maybe it was the increased wind this afternoon.”

Brad Binder, 2024 French MotoGP
Brad Binder, 2024 French MotoGP

Binder, who started last after a technical issue and yellow flags in qualifying, had again made an epic start, passing nine riders on the first lap.

He was ahead of Miller when he fell and made his final pass on Aleix Espargaro, for eighth, on the last lap.

“I got a really good start today but I wanted more from the race because I could see 6th place right in front of me,” Binder said. “Anyway, we came from a long way back so I cannot complain.

“Also, we made a really big step from yesterday’s Sprint race to today: I felt a lot better, more confident and was able to ride. I think we’ve got some work to do still but considering where we were on the grid we cannot be too upset today.”

“Brad but he did a great job and went from 22 to 8,” said Guidotti. “I think that was the maximum we could do today so we have to somehow be happy with it after what happened the previous two days.

“We know qualifying is the key to the weekend but we missed it this time and paid the bill.”

