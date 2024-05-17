New factory option for Jack Miller if he loses 2025 KTM seat

Jack Miller could reportedly find a 2025 home at Honda.

His place at KTM is coming under increasing threat from the prodigious Pedro Acosta.

KTM demoted Pol Espargaro last year to make room for Acosta at Tech3 GASGAS, and he has stolen the show in MotoGP this season.

A new contract is mooted for Acosta, 19, which would involve a step up into the factory KTM squad next year.

With Brad Binder already tied to a long-term deal but Miller’s contract set to expire, the Australian’s future is up for debate.

Miller could sign a new contract to swap places with Acosta and join Tech3 GASGAS but he has admirers elsewhere.

“Miller is a good option” for Honda, Sky report from the Le Mans paddock last weekend.

Honda have Repsol’s Luca Marini and LCR’s Johann Zarco contracted for next year already but there is no guarantee over the futures of Joan Mir or Takaaki Nakagami in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

Miller’s experience and developmental prowess could be seen as key for Honda’s rebuild.

Miller is currently “divided” between Tech3 GASGAS or Honda for next year, it is reported.

Miller, of course, spent his first three years in MotoGP with Honda.

He was with LCR in his rookie year then Marc VDS Honda in 2016 and 2017, before switching to Ducati.

Miller was behind teammate Binder last year, his first with KTM.

Now he has also fallen behind new stablemate Acosta too.

Still a valued rider, his future appears to be a decision between GASGAS or a move to Honda.