Whispers intensify that Andrea Iannone could attract surprise 2025 MotoGP offer

Not for the first time, Andrea Iannone's name is spoken about during MotoGP silly season

Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

Andrea Iannone reportedly remains on the table as a viable option to receive a MotoGP offer next season.

Iannone came back from a four-year doping ban this year to join Ducati in WorldSBK.

And his impressive early-season form has resulted in his name cropping up during MotoGP silly season.

Yamaha are the manufacturer who are keeping an eye on Iannone, Sky Italia insist.

Yamaha’s “priority” is to add a satellite team to the 2025 grid, and they have been in negotiations with Pramac, most notably.

Should they succeed in bringing in another team, they would have three vacant bikes (Fabio Quartararo is tied down long-term, but Alex Rins’ contract is due to expire this year).

The extra spaces in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up could see Yamaha turn to Iannone.

They may ask him to partake in a test before committing, however.

Iannone has not competed in MotoGP since 2019, and is now aged 34 (the only premier class rider older than him is Aleix Espargaro).

Iannone was a “hypothesis seen as suggestive in the paddock” but now “someone really thinks about it”, it is reported in Italy.

Other options for Iannone in 2025 would involve remaining with Ducati in WorldSBK.

He might emerge as an option to replace Alvaro Bautista, should he decide to retire.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Whispers intensify that Andrea Iannone could attract surprise 2025 MotoGP offer
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
IndyCar
Results
8h ago
2024 Indy500: Qualifying One Results
Will Power
Will Power
BSB
News
10h ago
British Superbikes Donington Park: Iddon unhurt after violent race one crash
Christian Iddon, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
Christian Iddon, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
11h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park - Red flag helps Ryde claim win
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
11h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park - Bridewell: “would have tried to have a go”
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Latest News

BSB
News
11h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park - Haslam makes podium return
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
IndyCar
11h ago
Indianapolis 500 - Qualifying - As it happened
Will Power
Will Power
F1
News
12h ago
Lewis Hamilton admits he "couldn't reach" George Russell's level at Imola
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
NASCAR
News
12h ago
Joey Logano on pole for the All-Star Race
Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs