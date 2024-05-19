Whispers intensify that Andrea Iannone could attract surprise 2025 MotoGP offer

Andrea Iannone reportedly remains on the table as a viable option to receive a MotoGP offer next season.

Iannone came back from a four-year doping ban this year to join Ducati in WorldSBK.

And his impressive early-season form has resulted in his name cropping up during MotoGP silly season.

Yamaha are the manufacturer who are keeping an eye on Iannone, Sky Italia insist.

Yamaha’s “priority” is to add a satellite team to the 2025 grid, and they have been in negotiations with Pramac, most notably.

Should they succeed in bringing in another team, they would have three vacant bikes (Fabio Quartararo is tied down long-term, but Alex Rins’ contract is due to expire this year).

The extra spaces in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up could see Yamaha turn to Iannone.

They may ask him to partake in a test before committing, however.

Iannone has not competed in MotoGP since 2019, and is now aged 34 (the only premier class rider older than him is Aleix Espargaro).

Iannone was a “hypothesis seen as suggestive in the paddock” but now “someone really thinks about it”, it is reported in Italy.

Other options for Iannone in 2025 would involve remaining with Ducati in WorldSBK.

He might emerge as an option to replace Alvaro Bautista, should he decide to retire.