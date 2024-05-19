Unexpected Plan C emerges as Enea Bastianini fights for his future

Enea Bastianini has a third option as he scraps for a 2025 bike.

The factory Ducati rider is involved in a three-way tussle with Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin to keep his current bike next season.

If Bastianini is dropped, it is likely he will be offered a seat by Aprilia for the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

But now Plan C has been floated which would represent an unexpected move for the Italian rider.

Tech3 GASGAS “would represent a good alternative” for Bastianini, according to Sky Italia.

“The enormous contractual potential of the KTM-Red Bull combination should not be underestimated,” it is reported in Bastianini’s home country.

Tech3 GASGAS will lose their prodigy, Pedro Acosta, in 2025 when he inevitably lands a factory KTM seat.

And to take advantage of the heightened status that Acosta has helped them to achieve, they could target a front-running rider like Bastianini.

Bastianini may need to look further afield if he is overlooked by the factory Ducati team (perhaps in favour of Marquez?) and is then overlooked by Aprilia (who also like Martin).

Bastianini, in his second season wearing red but his first without a major injury, is third in the MotoGP standings after five rounds.

He is even ahead of teammate and reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia after the French MotoGP at Le Mans last weekend.

But Bastianini and his wily manager Carlo Pernat know that results alone will not convince Ducati to keep him in their official team next year.

The more options that Bastianini can amass for 2025, the greater his negotiating position will be.