Unexpected Plan C emerges as Enea Bastianini fights for his future

Enea Bastianini wants to stay at Ducati but his alternative options are increasing

Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Enea Bastianini has a third option as he scraps for a 2025 bike.

The factory Ducati rider is involved in a three-way tussle with Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin to keep his current bike next season.

If Bastianini is dropped, it is likely he will be offered a seat by Aprilia for the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

But now Plan C has been floated which would represent an unexpected move for the Italian rider.

Tech3 GASGAS “would represent a good alternative” for Bastianini, according to Sky Italia.

“The enormous contractual potential of the KTM-Red Bull combination should not be underestimated,” it is reported in Bastianini’s home country.

Tech3 GASGAS will lose their prodigy, Pedro Acosta, in 2025 when he inevitably lands a factory KTM seat.

And to take advantage of the heightened status that Acosta has helped them to achieve, they could target a front-running rider like Bastianini.

Bastianini may need to look further afield if he is overlooked by the factory Ducati team (perhaps in favour of Marquez?) and is then overlooked by Aprilia (who also like Martin).

Bastianini, in his second season wearing red but his first without a major injury, is third in the MotoGP standings after five rounds.

He is even ahead of teammate and reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia after the French MotoGP at Le Mans last weekend.

But Bastianini and his wily manager Carlo Pernat know that results alone will not convince Ducati to keep him in their official team next year.

The more options that Bastianini can amass for 2025, the greater his negotiating position will be.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
25m ago
Jorge Martin quizzed about “handling rumours” amid four-rider battle
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton net worth: What is F1 superstar’s net worth?
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton enters rich list with stunning nine-figure fortune
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Unexpected Plan C emerges as Enea Bastianini fights for his future
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
2h ago
Fred Vasseur grilled on Adrian Newey arrival amid reports of “signed” deal
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver…

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Toto Wolff sheds light on F1 team principals’ dinner at Imola
F1 team principals' dinner at Imola
F1 team principals' dinner at Imola
F1
Results
3h ago
Starting grid for F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: How today's race will begin
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
3h ago
How to watch F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix today: Live stream for free
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
IndyCar
News
3h ago
How to watch 2024 Indy 500 qualifying today: Live stream here
IndyCar
IndyCar