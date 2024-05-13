MotoGP riders split on whether Martin or Marquez should get factory Ducati seat

MotoGP riders have given their thoughts on Ducati’s 2025 line-up, with Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez pointed to as the favourites.

Gigi Dall’Igna has already confirmed that this weekend will be tough as the decision to sign either Martin, Marquez or Enea Bastianini is getting closer.

An official decision is expected around Mugello, with Martin and Marquez the favourites.

Martin leads the world championship, has won more races than anybody else in 2024 and has been more consistent than any other rider.

A no-brainer right? Well, not so fast because Marquez has been reborn since joining Ducati.

The eight-time world champion has been sensational for much of 2024 thus far, which was again true at Le Mans when he came from P13 to finish second in both races.

But who do other riders think should get the seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia?

Starting with Fabio Quartararo, the Yamaha rider told MotoGP.com: “It’s not up to me to decide but it is clear that Martin is the fastest.

“Marc also has last year’s bike and he showed that he is really, really fast. Bastianini is really fast also. I feel lucky that I don’t have to decide.”

Aleix Espargaro was more vocal, saying: “I don’t understand why it’s not number 89 already on that bike.

“What else does he have to do? He has fought for the title last year with a satellite team which has never been done before.

“He is the fastest man on track and everybody says that. It’s clear for me.”

Luca Marini: “Marc Marquez for me!”

Miguel Oliveira: “To have an eight-time world champion pairing up with the two-time world champion in MotoGP is quite a strong squad. That’s what I would go for.”

Pedro Acosta: “For sure, Martin. He is deserving the most and is leading the championship.”

Johann Zarco: “I would say that Bastianini could stay there. For me, the 100% Italian team in Ducati makes sense.”

Maverick Vinales: “Myself! [laughs]. I’m joking. It is not my job.”

Joan Mir: “Politically they have a big job at the moment to decide what to do for them. But I will not be the one who chooses anyone.”

Jack Miller: “Well you have three names on the list. But I can put my resume back out there for it.”