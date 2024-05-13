MotoGP riders split on whether Martin or Marquez should get factory Ducati seat

“I don’t understand why it’s not number 89 already on the bike” - battle for second factory Ducati bike splits opinion.

Le Mans MotoGP
Le Mans MotoGP

MotoGP riders have given their thoughts on Ducati’s 2025 line-up, with Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez pointed to as the favourites.

Gigi Dall’Igna has already confirmed that this weekend will be tough as the decision to sign either Martin, Marquez or Enea Bastianini is getting closer.

An official decision is expected around Mugello, with Martin and Marquez the favourites.

Martin leads the world championship, has won more races than anybody else in 2024 and has been more consistent than any other rider.

A no-brainer right? Well, not so fast because Marquez has been reborn since joining Ducati.

The eight-time world champion has been sensational for much of 2024 thus far, which was again true at Le Mans when he came from P13 to finish second in both races.

But who do other riders think should get the seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia?

Starting with Fabio Quartararo, the Yamaha rider told MotoGP.com: “It’s not up to me to decide but it is clear that Martin is the fastest.

“Marc also has last year’s bike and he showed that he is really, really fast. Bastianini is really fast also. I feel lucky that I don’t have to decide.”

Aleix Espargaro was more vocal, saying: “I don’t understand why it’s not number 89 already on that bike.

“What else does he have to do? He has fought for the title last year with a satellite team which has never been done before.

“He is the fastest man on track and everybody says that. It’s clear for me.”

Luca Marini: “Marc Marquez for me!”

Miguel Oliveira: “To have an eight-time world champion pairing up with the two-time world champion in MotoGP is quite a strong squad. That’s what I would go for.”

Pedro Acosta: “For sure, Martin. He is deserving the most and is leading the championship.”

Johann Zarco: “I would say that Bastianini could stay there. For me, the 100% Italian team in Ducati makes sense.”

Maverick Vinales: “Myself! [laughs]. I’m joking. It is not my job.”

Joan Mir: “Politically they have a big job at the moment to decide what to do for them. But I will not be the one who chooses anyone.”

Jack Miller: “Well you have three names on the list. But I can put my resume back out there for it.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
13m ago
Jorge Martin believes Ducati “have chosen” who will partner Francesco Bagnaia
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
33m ago
Le Mans MotoGP ‘the battle we’d been waiting to see’
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, French MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, French MotoGP 2024
IndyCar
News
35m ago
How to watch 2024 Indy 500: Live stream here
IndyCar
IndyCar
F1
News
52m ago
Ferrari confirm pair of long-time rumoured signings from Mercedes
Jerome d'Ambrosio (BEL) Mercedes AMG F1 Driver Development Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand
Jerome d'Ambrosio (BEL) Mercedes AMG F1 Driver Development Director…
F1
News
1h ago
No Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen as Daniel Ricciardo reveals F1 dream team
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Preparation Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Raul Fernandez: “I had no grip, I’m very disappointed, second group was realistic”
Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Long lap costs Enea Bastianini Le Mans MotoGP victory chance?
Enea Bastianini, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 French MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 French MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen takes aim at rule which currently prevents Kimi Antonelli F1 debut
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Luca Marini: Joan Mir made "huge step, was doing a great race”
Joan Mir, Luca Marini, 2024 French MotoGP
Joan Mir, Luca Marini, 2024 French MotoGP