KTM boss sends candid message to Jack Miller amid contract doubt

"Other really good-sounding names are calling us and that makes you think"

Jack Miller
Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez’s performances have been criticised by the KTM boss, as he considers whether to dish out new contracts.

Factory rider Miller and Tech3 GASGAS’ Fernandez are both being outshone by respective teammates Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta.

While Binder and Acosta are tied to the manufacturer next year, the places of Miller and Fernandez are not guaranteed.

Now, the KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer has offered some stark words about their future.

“It is clear that with Brad and Pedro we have two riders who are fantastic, in whom we believe extremely and in whom we have a lot of confidence for the future,” he told Motorsport-Magazin when asked about the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

“My wish hasn't changed: I want to continue marching with our four riders.

“But your question is completely justified. Because to be honest: the current performances of Jack and Augusto are a bit too little for a MotoGP place, which is so valuable.

“We are already in a phase where we still have time, but not much.

“Augusto and Jack don't need to take giant steps, but they need to be small steps forward to stabilise the package.

“That is still my wish.

“Of course there is movement in the rider market and other really good-sounding names are calling us and that makes you think.

“We are not yet in the aggressive phase on the bidding front where we are having any battles with Ducati or Aprilia. But it's an exciting moment.”

The rider market is dominated by Ducati’s decision between Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini or Jorge Martin for their factory seat.

The fall-out could include KTM, or Aprilia, approaching whoever misses out on the Ducati.

Meanwhile, Miller could have another option at Honda who would value his experience to help drive their struggling project forwards.

Miller finished 2023, his first year with KTM, in 11th while teammate Binder was fourth.

KTM showed a lot of faith in both Miller and Fernandez last year, when it became clear that Acosta wanted a promotion from Moto2.

They demoted Pol Espargaro, and chose to extend Fernandez's contract, in a huge boost to the younger man.

Miller was also kept in his factory role despite the obvious potential of Acosta.

KTM have also insisted that they will not swap Miller and Acosta mid-season despite the young Spaniard's brilliance.

