Jorge Martin gives Ducati a deadline before he opens talks with KTM

Jorge Martin has reportedly given Ducati a deadline until he begins negotiations to move to KTM.

Pramac rider Martin currently tops the MotoGP standings, after missing out on the 2023 championship at the final round.

Martin and Gresini’s Marc Marquez are vying with current factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini over the Italian manufacturer’s key 2025 seat, alongside Pecco Bagnaia.

Martin has twice been overlooked, in each of the past two years, and entered this season warning Ducati that he would quit the manufacturer altogether unless he is promoted to wear red next year.

Martin has now informed Ducati that they have until June 2, the day of the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, to offer him a contract to move into the factory squad for next year, Motorsport report.

If his wish is not delivered by that date, Martin has told Ducati that he will enter talks with KTM.

KTM have Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta locked into their 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

They have also insisted that a dream move for Marquez is not realistic for next year.

But the door is open for Martin to rejoin.

KTM could offer a bigger salary than Aprilia to Martin, and could tie in a Red Bull sponsorship, Marca report.

Martin represented KTM in his Moto2 days but, when he stepped into the premier class, his decision to exit the Austrian manufacturer was not amicable.

However, KTM insist that they have no hard feelings.

“Grass has definitely grown over this matter,” KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer told Motorsport-Magazin.

“Anyone who knows us better knows how emotional we are and that we can be sad to death.

“When someone leaves us like that, we take it very personally because we put so much heart and soul into it.

“But Martin did everything right for his career and is now the championship leader.”