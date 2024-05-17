Ducati unveil tribute bike to Ayrton Senna costing five figures

Only 341 models of the 'Monster Senna' will be produced

Ducati Monster Senna motorbike. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Preparation
Ducati Monster Senna motorbike. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia…

Ducati have unveiled their tribute motorcycle to Ayrton Senna.

The ‘Monster Senna’ will cost £23,500 in the UK, and only 341 models will be built.

341 represents Senna’s three F1 champions and his 41 grand prix victories.

Each bike will come with its serial number - from 1 to 341 - engraved onto the handlebar plate.

Bianca Senna (BRA) Senna Brands CEO (Left) and Enea Bastianini (ITA) Ducati Moto GP Rider (Centre) - Ducati Monster Senna
Bianca Senna (BRA) Senna Brands CEO (Left) and Enea Bastianini (ITA)…

It is 8.8lbs lighter than the standard Monster, and comes with premium components - including the adjustable Öhlins steering damper, forged aluminum wheels, carbon fiber mud guards, engine guard, and billet aluminum footpegs.

It is inspired by the legendary F1 driver who died 30 years ago in an accident at Imola, where Formula 1 are racing this weekend.

The Monster Senna is coloured yellow and green, like the Brazilian flag which inspired Senna’s trademark helmet.

MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, teammate Enea Bastianini and general manager Gigi Dall’Igna were present at the unveiling.

Senna’s unique branding is on the bodywork of the bike.

Senna was known for his love of motorcycles, particularly Ducatis.

He rode an original Monster 916, and MV Agustas.

