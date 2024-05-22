“Gigi Dall’Igna is ruthless - he won’t let a rider like Marc Marquez get away”

Gigi Dall’Igna will want to keep Marc Marquez next year, Danilo Petrucci insists.

Gresini’s Marquez and Pramac’s Jorge Martin are being considered for the official Ducati, currently in Enea Bastianini’s possession, for next season.

Former Ducati MotoGP rider and grand prix winner Petrucci has shared his theory for the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

“I don’t have insider information, but I have a hunch that it’s going to be Marquez,” Petrucci told GPOne.

“I don’t know if there are issues related to the energy drink sponsorship but, from what I understand - something I’d then feel bad about for Enea - Dall’Igna won’t let a rider like Marquez get away.”

Petrucci explained the mindset of Ducati general manager Dall’Igna, the mastermind behind the Desmosedici.

“He brought the Ducati to win, because he’s ruthless in his method of reasoning, in the sense that he’s ruthless in the pursuit of his goal,” Petrucci said.

“He can be nice or unpleasant, but he has made Ducati the team of reference in MotoGP.

“Knowing his way of thinking, I think Gigi wants to find out what a rider like Marquez can do on his bike.”

Pramac’s Martin tops the MotoGP standings ahead of this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP.

Francesco Bagnaia, the reigning champion, is second with Bastianini third.

Marquez is fourth and is still chasing his first victory on a Ducati.

The deadline for Ducati’s rider decision for 2025 is Mugello, at the end of the month.

“I feel really bad for Enea, because I don’t think he achieved as much as he could’ve without the injury last year,” Petrucci said.

“I don’t think he’s expressed his full potential on the factory Ducati and I hope he succeeds.”