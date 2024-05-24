Maverick Vinales: Aleix Espargaro “one of the toughest teammates I had”

Move aside Valentino Rossi and Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales claims Aleix Espargaro was just as hard to beat as a MotoGP team-mate.

Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, Indonesian MotoGP 14 October
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, Indonesian MotoGP 14 October

Despite riding alongside MotoGP champions Valentino Rossi and Fabio Quartararo at Yamaha, Aleix Espargaro was just as hard to beat, according to Maverick Vinales.

Espargaro announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2024 season, bringing an end to his eight-year stint with Aprilia.

In that time Espargaro has become the face of Aprilia’s MotoGP project, and Vinales feels as though replacing the Spaniard will be difficult.

Asked about Espargaro’s announcement, Vinales said: “I didn’t expect it to be honest. I expected him to continue.

“In Aprilia we are both commanding and obviously he is a very important part of my journey when I go to the track and check the data and to understand the bikes better.

“But if that’s what he decided it is because he feels it. I just want to say that it has been a pleasure to be his team-mate.

“He is one of the toughest teammates I have had, and I have had some really big names on my side.

“It was tough to beat him and I wish him the best in his new life, but we still have a long season together.

“I think he has to be very motivated to achieve many more victories. If he is fast it helps me a lot.”

For Vinales, the prospect of replacing Espargaro and therefore leading the project is something he could be in line for.

However, Vinales is still without a contract for next season and he admitted he doesn’t know what the plan is.

“Basically, I don’t know. I don’t know how it will look like when he leaves because I still don’t have a contract,” said Vinales. 

“For sure, he will leave a very difficult place because the last seven years he has been developing Aprilia and had the factory on his shoulders.

“That is a big weight to deal with. For sure, he will leave a place that is very difficult to replace.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
Results
4m ago
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
MotoGP
11m ago
Catalunya MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
F1
News
38m ago
Toto Wolff details updated Mercedes plan to lure Max Verstappen
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
PIC: Jorge Martin drags his shoulder in Catalunya FP1
Jorge Martin, shoulder down, Catalan MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, shoulder down, Catalan MotoGP 2024
F1
1h ago
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Scenic Monaco. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice Day.-
Scenic Monaco. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,…

Latest News

Moto3
Results
1h ago
2024 Catalunya Moto3, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results
David Alonso, Moto3, Catalunya, 2024
David Alonso, Moto3, Catalunya, 2024
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro: I said ‘Laura, this is the end’
Aleix Espargaro and family, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro and family, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Red Bull clarify No 1 option for 2025 drive and hint at deadline to sign
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant.
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Dr…
F1
News
2h ago
Paddock insider spots significant updates to all 20 cars for F1 Monaco GP
RB20 in Monaco
RB20 in Monaco