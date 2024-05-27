KTM clarify their stance on signing Marc Marquez or Jorge Martin

KTM have clarified that signing Marc Marquez or Jorge Martin is not realistic.

The confirmation from KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer at the Catalunya MotoGP has removed one huge option for the two Ducati riders.

Gresini’s Marquez and Pramac’s Martin each dream of Enea Bastianini’s official bike in 2025.

But Ducati’s choice of three top riders means two will be disappointed, and KTM have been mentioned as a landing spot for whoever misses out on their No 1 bike.

Beirer confirmed in Barcelona: “I was asked if we would hire Jorge Martin or if we would hire Marc Marquez.

“I tried to put myself out of this discussion. I didn’t want to look like this important guy who could have a guy like Martin or Marquez. I think we cannot.

“It was my moment to protect our riders. It is our biggest motivation to get our four riders to their performance level.

“We want to get Brad to where he wants to be. Also, for Jack and Augusto. Our motivation at this stage of the year is to get our four boys to the maximum level.

“And not to talk to other riders, to put pressure on the riders we have.”

KTM have Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta tied down long-term but the contracts of Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez are expiring at the end of this year.

Beirer insists the entire MotoGP world is watching and waiting for Ducati’s decision over the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

The fall-out is guaranteed to be two appealing riders searching for a Plan B.

Beirer insists he is watching “very closely”.

He added: “Even people in Ducati, and Ducati riders, are waiting for decisions.

“The whole paddock is watching. After, for sure, there will be some movement.

“Managers will start to run, especially for those who don’t get the red spot. It’s an interesting and exciting moment.

“I hope the paddock gets balanced out, and each factory has their superstar. We already have superstars.”