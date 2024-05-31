Marc Marquez: “I have three different scenarios I’m comfortable with”

Marc Marquez heads to Mugello looking to become Ducati’s newest MotoGP race winner, however, achieving that will be a tall order in the backyard for riders such as Francesco Bagnaia.

The reigning MotoGP champion starts the weekend as the pre-race favourite due to his success at Mugello in recent season.

But if Marquez can pull off a memorable victory in the grand prix, the #93 will become Ducati’s 93rd race winner in MotoGP.

The incentive for Marquez to achieve that feat is there as Casey Stoner, Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and series leader Jorge Martin all took victories for Ducati that matched their bike numbers.

“The last races have been super good in terms of race pace,” said Marquez ahead of this weekend. “I was fast, I was consistent and this made the difference to make the comeback.

“But still I need to understand a bit more to know what I need to do for the time attack.

“With Honda I was struggling but one lap with a slipstream, or something like this, I was able to be faster.

“But with this bike I still feel much better when I’m alone. It’s there where I need to find the way.

“We have a few ideas with the team, I need to work a bit on my riding style. But it’s part of that process to work on the time attack because you don’t have a lot of chances during the weekend to improve.”

Marquez says ‘interesting conversations’ about his future have taken place

News broke in Italy on Thursday suggesting Martin is going to win the battle to become Bagnaia’s team-mate in 2025.

That means Marquez and his wish to become a factory rider could lead him away from Ducati.

Discussing his future, Marquez said: “We have had some conversations, interesting conversations and the people who need to know what and where I will be comfortable already know.

“I’m very clever with my ideas and with what I can do. All I can do is try to be fast on the racetrack because then I will have more options.

“Outside the track I’m very comfortable because I have three different scenarios that I feel very comfortable with. It’s not like I have one option.”

Marquez also spoke about the prospect of joining Pramac with a full factory Ducati bike, but that was quickly ruled out by the eight-time world champion.

Marquez responded to his comments about Pramac by saying: “Because it is not an option. I will not move from one satellite team to another one.

“As I said in Montmelo, my situation changed a bit. Last year I was looking for something to try and enjoy, to try and get feedback and confidence to again be competitive.

“Now, step-by-step I am more competitive, but if you want to fight for the championship; it is possible to do it with the 23 bike like last year.

“But if you want to fight for the championship you need more facilities like a factory team with the latest version of the bike. Why? Because it will be easier to fight with the top guys.”