Marc Marquez: “I have three different scenarios I’m comfortable with”

Marc Marquez: "Outside the track I’m very comfortable because I have three different scenarios that I feel very comfortable with. It’s not like I have one option."

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez heads to Mugello looking to become Ducati’s newest MotoGP race winner, however, achieving that will be a tall order in the backyard for riders such as Francesco Bagnaia.

The reigning MotoGP champion starts the weekend as the pre-race favourite due to his success at Mugello in recent season.

But if Marquez can pull off a memorable victory in the grand prix, the #93 will become Ducati’s 93rd race winner in MotoGP.

The incentive for Marquez to achieve that feat is there as Casey Stoner, Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and series leader Jorge Martin all took victories for Ducati that matched their bike numbers.

“The last races have been super good in terms of race pace,” said Marquez ahead of this weekend. “I was fast, I was consistent and this made the difference to make the comeback.

“But still I need to understand a bit more to know what I need to do for the time attack.

“With Honda I was struggling but one lap with a slipstream, or something like this, I was able to be faster.

“But with this bike I still feel much better when I’m alone. It’s there where I need to find the way.

“We have a few ideas with the team, I need to work a bit on my riding style. But it’s part of that process to work on the time attack because you don’t have a lot of chances during the weekend to improve.”

Marquez says ‘interesting conversations’ about his future have taken place

News broke in Italy on Thursday suggesting Martin is going to win the battle to become Bagnaia’s team-mate in 2025.

That means Marquez and his wish to become a factory rider could lead him away from Ducati.

Discussing his future, Marquez said: “We have had some conversations, interesting conversations and the people who need to know what and where I will be comfortable already know.

“I’m very clever with my ideas and with what I can do. All I can do is try to be fast on the racetrack because then I will have more options.

“Outside the track I’m very comfortable because I have three different scenarios that I feel very comfortable with. It’s not like I have one option.”

Marquez also spoke about the prospect of joining Pramac with a full factory Ducati bike, but that was quickly ruled out by the eight-time world champion.

Marquez responded to his comments about Pramac by saying: “Because it is not an option. I will not move from one satellite team to another one.

“As I said in Montmelo, my situation changed a bit. Last year I was looking for something to try and enjoy, to try and get feedback and confidence to again be competitive.

“Now, step-by-step I am more competitive, but if you want to fight for the championship; it is possible to do it with the 23 bike like last year.

“But if you want to fight for the championship you need more facilities like a factory team with the latest version of the bike. Why? Because it will be easier to fight with the top guys.”

Read More

Latest News

RR
45m ago
Isle of Man TT: Qualifying 4 and 5 - LIVE UPDATES!
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Ducati ‘not ready’ but ‘not surprised’ by Marc Marquez, Pramac declaration
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Italian MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Struggling Alpine F1 team sack operations director
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8…
F1
News
2h ago
Martin Brundle would be “amazed” if “competitive animal” Adrian Newey doesn't join another F1 team
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Pramac confirm 2025 Ducati status to add mystery to Marc Marquez’s plans
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Italian MotoGP: Maverick Vinales fastest in FP1 as Fabio Quartararo shines
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Friday Practice Results
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Italian MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Helmut Marko identifies Alpine ‘problem’ as he wades in on Esteban Ocon-Pierre Gasly drama
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals he nearly drowned while surfing and thought “it’s all over”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…