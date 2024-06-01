Pedro Acosta likens factory move to being “back home” after sprint podium

Pedro Acosta had a busy day on and off the track with another podium visit in the Italian Grand Prix sprint race, finishing third.

The rookie had crashed twice in practice but had that out of his system by qualifying where he placed a solid seventh, a fast start bringing the Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider towards the rostrum places, aided by falls ahead from Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin:

“Super happy! We are improving a lot this Saturday - the start today was quite tricky - when I was at the top of the crest I had a moment with the front. I decided to be more conservative in the braking past the first corner because today was a day to take points.

We are closing the gap from the top guys, we are improving the our bike so fast, so for this, we need to be happy”.

Acosta found a road block on the track in the shape of Red Bull Factory rider Brad Binder, which seemed to slow progress:

“It was not easy to understand how the movement of the bike was when I was behind him (Binder) but at the moment I was able to pass him a was catching the top guys. I see Martin crash it down, I have 1.5 I think, to Frankie (Morbidelli), I think, I say ‘okay, I have more to lose than to gain from this’ so I roll off a bit, and tomorrow - more.”

Acosta could not hide his joy at being announced at the factory outfit for KTM next season, saying it felt like being ‘back home’ but was quick to praise his time at the in the GasGas KTM camp:

“It’s like…back home, you know, at the end I signed my first contract with them in 2021 with Red Bull Rookies Cup. I was ‘21, ‘22, ‘23 always dressed in orange colour!

For this first season I was pushing like hell to take this place but I understand it was not possible - I’m more than happy to be dressed in red now because they put the best of the best in my side of the box and we feel it already and I fight for the boys for this…but I’m more than happy to be back home racing in orange!”