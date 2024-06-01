Jorge Martin: “Something is not right” | “Didn’t realise Bastianini crashed”

Jorge Martin: "For sure something is not right and we need to solve it for tomorrow.”

Jorge Martin, 2024 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin failed to score points in a Sprint race for the first time at Mugello on Saturday.

The Pramac Ducati rider, on the podium in 5 of the 6 Saturday races this season, blotted his copybook by crashing out of third on lap 8 of 11.

But he felt it was far from a normal accident and that 'something is not right'.

“It was a difficult day overall from the morning. I could do this fast lap [for pole] but we are far away from the top pace,” Martin told MotoGP.com

“In the Sprint I had the podium under control but I just missed a lot of front grip, after three laps I felt like the tyre is really, really used.

“It's a really strange feeling, but it is what it is. We need to understand why [and] make for sure a big change on the front because if not tomorrow will be difficult.

“In the crash, I braked a bit earlier than the lap before. I was even slower trying to be calm on that corner because the lap before I went wide.

“And even then I crashed, so for sure something is not right and we need to solve it for tomorrow.”

Martin had earlier escaped punishment when a re-pass on Enea Bastianini for second place at the same Turn 1 saw contact that left the factory Ducati rider, whose seat Martin is tipped to take over in 2025, down and out.

The FIM Stewards judged it as a racing incident.

“He overtook me, went wide and I closed the line. I didn't see him at all,” Martin said.

“I think it was really, really close but he was wide, so that's why I went on the inside.

“I didn't even realise that he crashed. I just watched it on the television.”

Bastianini, tipped to lose his factory seat to Martin next season, said: 

"When I saw that Jorge (Martin) was riding a bit on the limit, I tried to overtake him and we went a bit wide, then he dove in and that’s when the coming together took place. 

"Unfortunately, the race ended too soon and it’s a shame because we had what it takes to do well. I think the incident could have been avoided, but what matters is that we focus on tomorrow knowing we have the pace to do well."

Martin heads into Sunday’s grand prix with a reduced 27-point advantage over reigning champion and Sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia, with Gresini’s Marc Marquez closing to 32 points behind.

