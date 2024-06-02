Jorge Martin warns “rookie mistake” at Mugello “won’t happen in the future”

Jorge Martin says his mistake at the final corner of the Italian MotoGP which allowed Enea Bastianini to pass him for second place won’t happen again.

In the process of losing second spot, Martin also lost further points to MotoGP title rival Francesco Bagnaia at Mugello.

For much of the race Martin had been behind Bagnaia and even gained to the point where he looked set to challenge the Italian for the win during the closing stages.

However, a challenge did not come as Martin instead lost lots of time to Bastianini, the same rider he collided with in the sprint race, before losing the position at the final corner.

“It was an interesting race,” said Martin. “I am quite happy looking from the outside now. After a big frustration after the last lap move but before the race I would have signed for a podium.

“I struggled a lot yesterday and was in a crisis, let’s say. We improved a lot from yesterday and with three to go I was super close to Pecco.

“One thing is to be close and another one is to be close enough to make a move. I wasn’t that close but we were much more competitive than last season.

“We are always competitive and I think I have been on the podium every weekend. This track already had Pecco’s name on Thursday, so to be close is really positive.”

During the final lap Martin did not make a visible mistake although he believes he could have prevented Bastianini from getting through.

Asked about the last time he made a mistake on the final lap, Martin responded: “I don’t remember. You improve from the experiences you have and today I had a really bad experience in the last corner.

“Trust me, this won’t happen again in the future. I think a good rider is when he improves from mistakes.

“Today was a stupid mistake, like a rookie, and next year when we arrive in Mugello at the last lap I will always be on the white line.”