Yamaha “couldn’t test a single thing we wanted” at wet Mugello test

Wet conditions at the Mugello MotoGP test played havoc for the likes of Yamaha, who admitted it was a lost day after failing to test any of their new parts.

Heavy rain on Monday meant many riders and teams were unable to test new parts, but with Yamaha struggling more than most in 2024, testing is as crucial as race weekends.

So losing out on track time will hurt the Japanese manufacturer, however, Monster Yamaha Team Director, Massimo Meregalli, told MotoGP.com that a new two-day test in Valencia has been set-up to make up for it.

“Unfortunately it is like that,” Meregalli told MotoGP.com after Monday’s test. “Tests are always worth it and we exploited the situation a bit to work on electronics controls because they are never perfect.

“Also, the front grip we are going to learn something from. The plan we had was totally different and unfortunately we couldn’t do a single thing we wanted to do.

“Luckily ten days ago we organised a test in Valencia since Kazakhstan was cancelled, so hopefully there we will be able to evaluate all the things we were to do here in Mugello.

“On the 11th and 12th [of June] we will go to Valencia. Hopefully it will be a dry test.”

With Cal Crutchlow recently receiving surgery, Meregalli confirmed that full-time riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will be the only ones testing in Valencia.

“It will only be Fabio and Alex because Cal has been in surgery and he has quite a long recovery,” said Meregalli. “We cannot count on him.”

In terms of what is planned for the Valencia test, Meregalli would not be drawn on the specific parts Yamaha will test, however, he did give an idea of the areas he hopes they solve.

Meregalli said: “We want to turn the initial turning of the bike. That is an area where we are suffering and we have prepared some different things to improve the braking and entry which are the main areas where both riders are complaining the most.”