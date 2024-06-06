Aprilia confirm Aleix Espargaro “would like a different challenge”

Aprilia made a statement on Monday when they signed MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin in place of the soon-to-be retired Aleix Espargaro.

But despite Martin being one of Espargaro’s closest friends, the addition of Martin is not one that is expected to sway Espargaro’s decision to leave for Honda, which is expected to be announced soon.

“It’s a good point but I think Aleix would like a different challenge,” Massimo Rivola told MotoGP.com.

“He did his history and he feels like he has done his history with us. Maybe he will find it a more challenging situation for his future but I wish him the best.”

In terms of their second factory Aprilia seat, Rivola is hoping to keep Maverick Vinales alongside Martin.

Rivola said: “Maverick is part of the big puzzle and for me is a priority. Unfortunately, everything was so tight and done in a rush so I wrongly didn’t find the time to speak with him.”

Rivola did confirm that Aprilia are interested in Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi, before reiterating his desire to keep Vinales.

“Yes absolutely and they are all fantastic riders,” said Rivola when asked about Bastianini and Bezzecchi. “Let’s see but the priority would be Maverick.”

With Espargaro leaving Aprilia, the challenge of having a new rider in Martin adapt quickly to the RS-GP will be a challenge the team has now had to face for several seasons.

But Rivola expects the extremely talented Spaniard to adapt quickly: “I think we are recognised, generally as a good team.

“People feel good and his adaptation would be a question mark. But given his level of talent and his riding style, I don’t think it will take long.”