Jack Miller’s verdict on possible move to Tech3 - and being replaced by Pedro Acosta

Jack Miller accepts that promoting star rookie Pedro Acosta to the Red Bull KTM team for 2025 “was a logical choice”.

With team-mate Brad Binder signed until 2026, Acosta will move from GASGAS Tech3 to take over Miller’s place in the ‘orange’ garage.

But the Australian made clear that he “didn't sign up for this project to leave after two years” and would “of course” consider staying on an RC16 by switching to the Tech3 seat.

“[Acosta’s] done a fantastic job all year. He's an amazing rookie. And one of those generational talents. So for them to [sign him to the factory team] is the logical step,” Miller said.

“But we'll have a spot [somewhere]. I'm not too stressed. I'd just rather have some better results to try and help myself a little bit more.”

“Obviously, I didn't sign up for this project to leave after two years. That's not my intention,” he added.

“We've made massive headway in this project and I think we can continue to build this bike to be one that will stop the red [Ducati] machine.”

Would Miller be content to continue that work at Tech3?

“Of course,” Miller said. “I firmly believe Tech3 isn't a satellite team anymore. It's basically a factory [KTM] bike that's red. And we know that.

“Like I said, I didn't sign up to this job to see it out after two years and not reap the benefits.

“These projects take time and that's why you have these highs and lows while you're building something good. That's the way it goes.

“My focus has never gone away from that. My understanding of the bike and trying to improve the bike has never gone away and my work outside of the track has never faded. I'm working harder than ever.

“I love the guys at KTM, I think they've done a fantastic job in such a short amount of time… We'll wait and see.”

Miller, a race winner at Marc VDS Honda (1) and Ducati (3), took his first and so far only KTM MotoGP podium at last year’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The Australian has a best finish of fifth so far this season but is only 16th in the world championship after crashing in three of the last four Sunday races.

With Enea Bastianini, who took over Miller’s factory Ducati seat in 2023, now expected to sign for Tech3, only the RC16 currently occupied by Augusto Fernandez looks available.

Fernandez is 17th in the world championship, after a tough start to his second year in the premier class.