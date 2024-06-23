The brutal honesty of MotoGP’s most at-risk rider

“I don't know what's going to happen next year, but we have half a year left."

Augusto Fernandez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
The rider likeliest to find himself without a MotoGP bike next season appears to be Augusto Fernandez.

The 2025 MotoGP rider line-up will feature a new-look KTM factory duo of Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta, with Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini at Tech3.

Jack Miller and Fernandez are, as a result, out of the door.

"Right now I'm in the worst situation,” Fernandez told Relevo about his dire form before news broke that he would be replaced.

“I know I have a lot more. There's more than half a year left.

“So... it can be torture.

“I don't know what's going to happen next year, but we have half a year left.

“I don't see myself having such a bad time all that time.

“So we have to try to draw strength and turn the situation around, because there is a lot of good information from the other riders that we can copy.

“We have to try to have a good time in the remainder of the season and next year we'll see where we'll be. But at least turn this around.”

KTM showed huge faith in Fernandez a year ago when, faced with a choice to demote him or Pol Espargaro, they picked the more experienced rider.

But Acosta’s sensational rookie year at Tech3 has made life difficult for teammate Fernandez.

Fernandez was the Moto2 champion in 2022 but hasn’t been able to show his top form in the premier class.

Now on the lookout for a new role next season, opportunities on the MotoGP grid are few and far between.

Gresini need a replacement for Marc Marquez, Trackhouse might opt to change either of their current riders.

Honda and Yamaha already have more experienced options.

The rumour mill suggests Fernandez could be looking at a future in World Superbikes unless, in the remainder of this year, he can suddenly find form.

He should be reminded that Fabio di Giannantonio saved his MotoGP career unexpectedly last year when, out of a job and with no new option on the table, he burst into the form of his life.

Fernandez might need something similar to continue in MotoGP.

