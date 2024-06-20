Marco Bezzecchi reveals talks with another manufacturer for MotoGP 2025

Marco Bezzecchi admits a manufacturer other than Ducati has reached out to him for 2025.

Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April

Marco Bezzecchi has endured a tough start to the 2024 MotoGP season, but that hasn’t stopped the possibility of him signing a full factory deal.

That won’t be at Ducati after Marc Marquez was signed ahead of Jorge Martin to be Francesco Bagnaia’s team-mate for the next two seasons, starting in 2025.

However, Bezzecchi could find a factory seat on arguably the second best bike on the grid.

After signing Martin on the Monday after the Italian MotoGP, Aprilia have been heavily linked with Bezzecchi as they look to secure an Italian rider.

Bezzecchi fits that bill, while also being a rider that has tasted victory in MotoGP on multiple occasions.

Asked about his future, Bezzecchi refused to give much away, saying: “Right now, the position that I’m in, for sure I am looking around a bit but I’m also in a moment where I’m struggling so I’m not thinking too much about the future. I’m trying to think about the present.”

However, Bezzecchi did admit that he has received interest from another manufacturer.

Aprilia, who are expected to complete a deal for the VR46 academy rider, would be pairing Bezzecchi with Martin if they get the deal over the line.

Having Bezzecchi leave will be a blow to Ducati’s satellite arsenal, but for the Italian it’s a move that could be the key to taking that next step.

When asked if he has received interest from someone other than Ducati, Bezzecchi added: “Yes.”

However, he then went on to say “the truth is that I don’t know” where he will be riding in 2025.

