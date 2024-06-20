Fabio Quartararo exclusive: Pedro Acosta “one of the most talented riders I’ve seen”

Fabio Quartararo expects Pedro Acosta to exceed his own 2019 rookie achievements and believes he can fight for the top three in this year’s MotoGP standings.

The Frenchman hounded a pre-arm injury Marc Marquez for victories on his way to fifth overall, with seven podiums, as a satellite Petronas Yamaha rider in his debut campaign.

Acosta is also currently fifth in the world championship, for GASGAS Tech3, with two grand prix podiums.

But during an interview with Crash.net at the start of the Barcelona-Mugello double header, Quartararo emphasised that he was only twelfth in the standings by round 6, taking his first MotoGP podium next time out.

“In the same moment as now in the championship in my rookie year, I was much more far. So to be honest I think he can really be... I will tell you, on the [championship] podium at the end of the season.

“I think he’s one of the most talented riders I have ever seen. I'm not super old, but at least from what I see and the way he's riding.”

Pressed further on what impresses him most about Acosta, the 11-time MotoGP race winner and 2021 world champion replied:

“The facility he has to adapt to everything. The braking he is making in MotoGP right now is crazy! Like the overtake he did to Marc in Portimao in Turn 1.

“It’s difficult to understand the front brakes of the MotoGP. And for him it was like natural, the way he slides.

"He's a really talented rider and I think you can see that the way he rides is really free and he's enjoying it.”

Aleix Espargaro “an example”: “Announced he’d retire, then was P1”

A rider at the opposite end of his MotoGP career to Acosta is Aleix Espargaro, who will retire from full-time racing at the end of this season.

Quartararo is still only 25, and recently re-signed with Yamaha for 2025 and 2026, but what is his long-term plan?

“I don't plan to stay until 35,” Quartararo explained.

“It's already more than 20 years that I've been on a motorcycle. Even if it's not on a MotoGP bike. I've done it all my life.

“Maybe I’ll arrive to 30 and say I want to continue more and more and more!

“But to be honest all the travel is something that I don't really like.

“I think it’s important to know when to [stop].

“What Aleix has done, to say he will retire and the next day finishes P1 - I will say ‘chapeau’ to him and I think he is an example.

“And for me this is the reason I believe that I will not continue until 35 years old.”