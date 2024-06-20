Alex Rins reveals planned talks with Yamaha “but nothing on the table” yet

Alex Rins says talks with Yamaha will take place regarding a new deal for 2025.

Alex Rins, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Six-time MotoGP race winner Alex Rins is in his first year with Yamaha after joining the Japanese brand from Honda.

Despite struggling to maintain his position in races, Rins has shown an ability to get the best from his M1 in qualifying conditions lately, as Yamaha continues its attempts to close in on the likes of Ducati, Aprilia and KTM.

Yamaha have already addressed Fabio Quartararo after signing him to a huge two-year deal worth 12m Euros.

Now the focus is on wrapping up the second seat at Yamaha and Rins looks well positioned to remain alongside Quartararo.

If Yamaha manages to prize Pramac away from Ducati and therefore run two satellite bikes, that could change who they opt to put on the second factory seat.

But Rins revealed after the Italian MotoGP at Mugello that talks are going to take place about renewing their agreement.

Injuries have plagued Rins in recent seasons but the former Suzuki rider has not lost any hunger.

In fact, the race winner with Suzuki and Honda wants to remain in MotoGP for years to come.

Asked if he’s lost any appetite on racing at the very top of MotoGP, Rins said: “Honestly, no. I’m the same Alex as before with the same hunger as before.

“I’m looking forward to next year. We are going to talk with Yamaha but still there is nothing on the table. Let’s see how it goes.”

