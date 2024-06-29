“Publicity” and “marketing” cited among reasons for Ducati choosing Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez’s commercial power has been cited as a key reason for why Ducati chose him for their official team next year.

Ducati’s big choice for their 2025 MotoGP rider line-up went Marquez’s way, after a U-turn when it originally seemed Jorge Martin would get the nod.

As well as his on-track performances, financial reasons have been mentioned for Ducati bringing Marquez into their main garage.

Broadcaster Simon Crafar commented from the Dutch MotoGP this weekend: “Whether you like it or not, whether you think it was unfair on Jorge, which is quite right…

“Whether you think it was the obvious choice to take Marc, which is quite right…

“I don’t blame Ducati or their parent company at all. He gets the most publicity.

“He is so determined. He makes it happen. In this battle, he’s the only ‘23 machine in it.

“He hasn’t been on it long. Gigi Dall’Igna sees all the data, he sees what he’s doing, with what he’s got.

“I imagine, also, sponsors were keen on it. The parent company, Audi, keen on marketing.

“All of that together, I totally understand why they did it.”

Marc Marquez: Pecco Bagnaia is #1 inside the garage

Pecco Bagnaia claimed in Assen that Ducati did not consult him over the choice for his next teammate.

Marquez also insisted that, until they reunited at Assen this week, they had not spoken about Ducati’s big decision which was made in the days after Mugello.

“No, we didn’t have the chance to speak with Pecco,” Marquez said.

“He’s the champion. For me, it’s something super nice. This year I am learning how to ride this Ducati from him. Next year we will keep it in the same way.

“He’s the #1 inside the garage. He is the one that won in the last two years.

“We will try 100% to be close to him. On the race track we will compete with each other but inside the garage we need to help the team to be the strongest on the grid.”

The atmosphere between two world champions, Bagnaia and Marquez, as teammates on MotoGP’s best bike next year is certain to be interesting.

But this weekend, at the Dutch MotoGP, their more pressing concern is the title battle.

Pramac’s Martin leads the championship, 18 points ahead of Bagnaia.

Gresini’s Marquez is third, 35 points from Martin, and still awaits a maiden victory on a Ducati.