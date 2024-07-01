Joan Mir drops update on Honda stay with “feeling that I failed” hint

Joan Mir is “close” to resolving his MotoGP future with an extended stay at Repsol Honda on the cards.

Mir has endured a season-and-a-half of highly frustrating results with the once-mighty Japanese manufacturer.

Despite publicly discussing retirement last season, he now seems likely to sign a new contract to stay with Honda because he doesn’t want to “fail”.

Asked if his 2025 place was sorted yet, Mir said: “Yeah, we are closer to it. But it’s not done yet.

“It’s very important to understand the possibilities. What we have, where we can go, or not…

“It’s true that, from two years ago, my decision was to come here. To the biggest manufacturer in the world, with the most history.

“The truth is that the journey hasn’t been as successful as I thought.

“But, I still have the illusion to continue. And to continue pushing.

“If I leave, I will have the feeling that I failed.”

Last year, Mir was the teammate of Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda.

Mir spent a painful year full of crashes while Marquez quit Honda and has returned to running at the front with Gresini Ducati.

A year earlier, Alex Marquez left LCR Honda for improved results with Gresini.

But Mir knows he will not leave the same legacy at Honda as Marquez can point to.

He said: “It’s not the same with the guy who left this manufacturer in the past with a lot more results!

“I was not able to make good results with Honda. And, if I leave, I will have this inside my head.

“I haven’t taken a decision yet. But we are close to it.”

Mir endured another frustrating weekend at the Dutch MotoGP.

He was 13th in the sprint race and did not finish the grand prix on Sunday. Honda’s problems were perhaps best personified by Mir’s teammate Luca Marini finishing in last place, and not for the first time this season.

But, with Marini contracted long-term, it now seems Repsol Honda are a big step closer to finalising their 2025 line-up if Mir renews.