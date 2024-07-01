Jack Miller “was able to gain confidence” after radical front-end adjustment

Jack Miller narrowly missed out on a top ten at the Dutch MotoGP after making a big front-end change.

The factory KTM rider cited a “considerable improvement” as he battled Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo for tenth place.

“We made a considerable improvement last night and the morning warm up was a little bit better,” said Miller.

“I was able to run a better pace and had a nice fight all race long with Franky before closing in on a couple of the other boys at the end of the race.

“I was able to gain confidence lap-by-lap. The change gave me much better feedback on the front-end of the bike and I was really happy with that.

“It's a good base level to start at and fingers crossed we can build on that. It was something from the data that we thought could help and it worked that way.”

Binder “didn’t leave anything on the table”

Miller’s team-mate Brad Binder was sixth following a post-race for Marc Marquez, but the South African wasn’t without his troubles.

Binder opted for the soft tyre in a bid stay with the front group, but the pace set was too hot as he admitted to burning the tyre.

Binder said: “It was quite a hectic race. I decided to go with the soft [front tyre] at the start because I felt like it had more potential to go with the front boys.

“But the reality is that they were able to put down a super fast pace even on the medium and we were burning the soft trying to go with them. It was a little bit tricky.

“I would have liked to have walked away with a better result and much closer, but at the end of the day I gave my best and didn’t leave anything on the table.”