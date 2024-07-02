Johann Zarco says expectation at Honda has changed due to bleak run of results

Johann Zarco says Honda’s terrible form has made them reassess their goals for the 2024 MotoGP season.

Zarco, along with the other three Honda riders Joan Mir, Luca Marini and Takaaki Nakagami have been fighting among themselves at the rear of the field for much of 2024.

Zarco was the top Honda in the grand prix at Assen in 13th place, however, Zarco was over 42 seconds down on Francesco Bagnaia who won the race.

“When I signed for the LCR team I thought it would be possible to finish inside the top ten, but I was wrong,” Zarco told GPOne.

“For now, we’re racing without goals and only with the will to experiment. Maybe between now and the end of the season the top ten will be possible.

“Surely, the podium is unrealistic. If in 2025 we end up battling for victory it would be a real surprise.”

At the beginning of the season Honda were at least fighting Yamaha, but their Japanese rivals have taken steps forward which has meant Honda riders are usually fighting amongst themselves.

Zarco added: “If we make a comparison with Quartararo we’re still quite far behind from his performance and he’s the same as the others ahead.

“We’re in a race within a race. If we look at Pecco, what lies ahead becomes even more clear.

“As riders and as a brand we can’t accept this situation so we have to keep working.”