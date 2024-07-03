Three-rider shortlist named by Pramac Yamaha boss for 2025

Paolo Campinoti, the Pramac team owner, has named three riders he is considering for their new Yamaha project.

Pramac have confirmed that they move from Ducati to Yamaha next season, and have two vacant bikes to fill in a new-look 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

Jorge Martin has already signed for Aprilia next year and current Pramac teammate Franco Morbidelli is unlikely to go back to Yamaha, who ditched him a year ago.

“For the project we are embarking on, we need experienced riders to bring the bike to the level that it should be,” Campinoti told TNT Sports at Assen.

“I don’t know which rider we will get.

“For sure, on the list - Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira, Fabio di Giannantonio…

“With Yamaha the next topic on the table is to find a good rider.”

Campinoti confirmed whether he or Yamaha will make the final decision over Pramac riders: "We will do it together.

"For sure, [next] year, we take what is free at the moment.

"We plan, also, to have a Moto2 team together to bring young riders into MotoGP."

Campinoti described Pramac in 2025 as an "extended factory team" meaning they will have equal support and identical bikes to Yamaha's official team.

"Everything the same," he insisted.

Campinoti ruled out signing a Moto2 rider, namely Joe Roberts, in 2025.

KTM’s Miller, Trackhouse’s Oliveira and VR46’s Di Giannantonio all have an uncertain future.

Miller knows there is no space for him anymore at KTM, who have replaced him in their factory team with Pedro Acosta before naming Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini in a brand-new Tech3 line-up.

Miller has been critical of KTM’s handling of his situation, claiming they informed him he had nothing to worry about - before then replacing him.

Oliveira has no contract at the table with Aprilia’s Trackhouse project yet.

The rebranding this season of the Trackhouse team to a US-backed team means they might have their own ideas about a rider line-up, while teammate Raul Fernandez appears likelier to earn a new contract.

Di Giannantonio impressed in the final rounds of last year at Gresini, and has continued well at VR46 this season.

But VR46’s status within Ducati is changing due to Pramac’s exit. VR46 hope to get hold of a spare factory-spec Desmosedici. They have already lost Marco Bezzecchi and have not yet confirmed their duo for 2025.

Yamaha have tied Fabio Quartararo down long-term and current teammate Alex Rins is in advanced talks over extending his stay.