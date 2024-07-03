Aleix Espargaro “still not okay, but I want to give it a try”

Injured Aleix Espargaro will attempt to ride in this weekend’s German MotoGP.

Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro will travel to the German MotoGP at the last moment to maximise therapy on his fractured right hand.

The factory Aprilia star, retiring at the end of this season and newly confirmed as joining Honda as a test rider for 2025, suffered a fracture of the fifth metacarpal in his right hand during a massive Sprint accident at Assen on Saturday.

“I'm still not okay with my hand; it's a really complicated injury because it affects the hand on the throttle,” said Espargaro, who also fell heavily in Friday practice.

“I have limited mobility and it hurts a lot, but I want to give it a try.

“I'll continue my therapy until Thursday and then I'll arrive at the Sachsenring at the last moment trying to take part in [Friday’s] FP1.”

Espargaro will need to pass a medical check on Thursday in order to be declared fit to ride at Sachsenring.

But having been passed fit for last Sunday's Assen warm-up, before withdrawing due to pain, it would be surprising if he didn't receive medical approval to at least test his hand on Friday.

Meanwhile, Aprilia is without its normal replacement for Espargaro with test rider Lorenzo Savadori also injured, while competing as a wild-card, on Saturday at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Maverick Vinales followed up his Assen Sprint podium with a fifth in the Sunday race.

The Spaniard was on target for his first RS-GP podium at Sachsenring in 2022, only for his ride-height device to jam, forcing him to retire. 

He then suffered an engine failure in last year’s German Grand Prix, subsequent analysis revealing it had been malfunctioning all weekend.

“Sachsenring is not one of my favourite tracks, but I'm confident that we can do a good job,” Vinales said ahead of this weekend. 

“I've achieved several podiums and pole positions in Germany; I'm carrying the spirit from Assen with me, motivated and determined to do well before the summer break.”

Pedro Acosta’s last-lap accident in Assen means Vinales has a 17-point lead over the KTM rookie in the fight for fifth in the world championship and top non-Ducati.

Vinales will join Acosta's current Tech3 team next season, when Aprilia will field an all-new factory line-up of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

