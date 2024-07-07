Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli reflect on ding-dong which cost them a podium

"I fought with Frankie. We lost time...."

Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli
Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli

Enea Bastianini and Franco Morbidelli were both in the hunt for a podium finish at the German MotoGP.

But their tussle eventually slowed them both down and cost them whatever slim chance they had of catching Alex Marquez, who completed the podium.

Jorge Martin fell out of the lead allowing Pecco Bagnaia to win, and Marc Marquez to finish second.

Morbidelli had qualified impressively in sixth, but was soon contesting P2 with Pramac teammate Martin.

Bagnaia eventually demoted Morbidelli down to third, then the Pramac rider lost his spot to Alex Marquez.

Notably, Morbidelli and Marc Marquez were involved in a big contact - remarkably, neither rider went down.

Marquez overtook Morbidelli for fourth, at the same time that factory Ducati rider Bastianini made a trademark late charge. He was up to fifth.

“This time, missing the podium, I am not really happy,” Bastianini said.

“It has been a difficult race for me, starting from the first lap.

“Because I made mistakes with the rear device. I did the whole lap with the bike down.

“At the end, I tried to come back. Lap by lap, I was better. I was close to the podium.

“When I was close to him, I fought with Frankie. We lost time.

“Well, Marc was gone. And… nothing!”

Alex Marquez, clinging onto third, admitted he was wary of Bastianini.

But Bastianini overtaking Morbidelli for fourth gave Alex enough time to secure the podium.

Morbidelli reacted to the German MotoGP: “I enjoyed it very much. I had great speed, especially in the first half of the race.

“Then I lost some performance. Probably, I was aggressive on the tyres and couldn’t hang on until the end.

“But I had fun. I had overtakes in the beginning.

“I had the feeling that I could get there, which is positive for us.”

P5 is the second-best result of a season which is kicking into gear for Morbidelli.

It started with an injury suffered in preseason.

However, he is on the lookout for a 2025 seat as Pramac prepare to flee Ducati for Yamaha.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
12m ago
Revealed: Marc Marquez ‘said no’ to last-gasp bike set-up at German MotoGP
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
25m ago
Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli reflect on ding-dong which cost them a podium
Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli
Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli
F1
News
25m ago
Lewis Hamilton opens up on mental health struggles after 2021 F1 title loss
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
45m ago
Crunch verdict from Anthony Hamilton on Lewis Hamilton's F1 British GP win
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in parc ferme with his father Anthony Hamilton (GBR). Formula
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in parc ferme…
MotoGP
News
48m ago
Luca Marini gifted first Honda point due to three tyre pressure penalties
Luca Marini
Luca Marini

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: Feels like I won, day I’ll never forget, ‘impossible’ to repeat
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Gresini team, 2024 Grand Prix
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Gresini team, 2024 Grand Prix
BSB
Results
1h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (3)
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Race 3, 7 July
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Race 3, 7 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1h ago
Has Lewis Hamilton made the wrong decision to quit Mercedes for Ferrari?
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium…
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals “doubts” during win drought made him question F1 future
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 celebrates at the end of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 celebrates at the end…