Jack Miller makes his stance clear about taking a MotoGP test rider role

Jack Miller has distanced himself from becoming a MotoGP test rider next year.

Miller is still seeking a bike for the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up with his options dwindling.

The KTM factory rider knows he will be replaced at his current manufacturer but doesn’t want to take a step away from full-time racing.

“For the moment, I can’t even put myself in that realm because I don’t think of myself as a test rider,” Miller was quoted by Motorsport.

“I enjoy this too much, I enjoy racing. I don’t enjoy the testing side of it, I do it because I enjoy the work because you are working towards a goal.

“But in terms of just going round and round in circles on a motorcycle doesn’t excite me.

“Going out there and competing with 22 other bikes is what I’m here for. Who knows for the future, but all I want to do is race.”

KTM, last year, demoted Pol Espargaro from a full-time race seat to becoming a test rider. They also have Dani Pedrosa in that role.

Miller has been critical of how KTM handled his exit - insisting he was originally told not to bother speaking with rival brands because his future would be sorted.

But, Miller says, he then received a phone call three hours before the public confirmation that there would be no room for him next season.

KTM have named Pedro Acosta in his place, alongside Brad Binder, next year.

The Tech3 KTM team have signed Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini, despite Miller’s willingness to move across to their garage.

Now, Miller is on the hunt for a new team.

There are vacancies at Gresini Ducati, Trackhouse Aprilia and the new Pramac Yamaha project.

But competition is stiff with a host of current riders out-of-work, and several Moto2 talents hoping for a step up.