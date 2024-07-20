Valentino Rossi’s crunch verdict on Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia as teammates

Valentino Rossi backs Pecco Bagnaia to handle the arrival of Marc Marquez

Valentino Rossi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Valentino Rossi has offered a bullish defence of Pecco Bagnaia’s status, as he prepares to welcome Marc Marquez next year.

Marquez’s selection by Ducati for their official team in 2025 means he will share a box with current MotoGP champion Bagnaia.

Their partnership is among the most exciting, and successful, since Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo paired up at Yamaha - a relationship which turned notoriously sour.

“Marc's arrival has been a surprise for everyone: for me, for Pecco, but above all for Jorge Martin,” Rossi is quoted by Marca.

“It will surely be hard for Pecco because he will have a very uncomfortable teammate, but I think he has everything it takes to stand up to him.

"Journalistically, I know it's an interesting topic, but Pecco didn't need Marquez in his team to prove to be the strongest.

“A rider who has won three World Championships, two of them in a row in MotoGP with Ducati, does not have the need.”

Bagnaia could become a three-time MotoGP champion if he can convert his current lead in the championship.

He is 10 points ahead of second-placed Martin in the standings, ahead of the next round at Silverstone.

Third-placed Marquez is still awaiting a first win on a Ducati, and is 56 points shy of Bagnaia’s tally.

The selection of Marquez created a ripple effect which saw Martin, Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi and even the Pramac satellite team exit Ducati.

Ducati have defended themselves against accusations that picking Marquez means a shift in strategy, away from backing young riders.

Marquez will be the second-oldest MotoGP rider on the grid next year when he shares a team with Bagnaia. 

He is one premier class championship short of the total accomplished by Rossi, his great rival.

And by teaming with Bagnaia, that rivalry will have a new chapter written because Bagnaia is a VR46 Academy graduate.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
20m ago
Sergio Perez sees “light at the end of the tunnel” despite latest Red Bull low
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing returns to the pits after crashing out in qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing returns to the pits after crashing out…
F1
News
32m ago
‘Not my way of driving’ - What Lewis Hamilton ‘hates’ about F1's current cars
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
40m ago
Toto Wolff labels Hungary F1 qualifying "total underperformance" from Mercedes
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
BSB
Results
54m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (1)
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Valentino Rossi’s crunch verdict on Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia as teammates
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, second; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, pole position;
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren,…
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell fumes at “fundamental” Mercedes error results in Q1 exit
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
WSBK
News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu on cloud nine after eighth WorldSBK win in succession
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris heads all-McLaren front-row in Hungary as Sergio Perez’s woes continue
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc…