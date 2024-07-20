Valentino Rossi’s crunch verdict on Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia as teammates

Valentino Rossi has offered a bullish defence of Pecco Bagnaia’s status, as he prepares to welcome Marc Marquez next year.

Marquez’s selection by Ducati for their official team in 2025 means he will share a box with current MotoGP champion Bagnaia.

Their partnership is among the most exciting, and successful, since Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo paired up at Yamaha - a relationship which turned notoriously sour.

“Marc's arrival has been a surprise for everyone: for me, for Pecco, but above all for Jorge Martin,” Rossi is quoted by Marca.

“It will surely be hard for Pecco because he will have a very uncomfortable teammate, but I think he has everything it takes to stand up to him.

"Journalistically, I know it's an interesting topic, but Pecco didn't need Marquez in his team to prove to be the strongest.

“A rider who has won three World Championships, two of them in a row in MotoGP with Ducati, does not have the need.”

Bagnaia could become a three-time MotoGP champion if he can convert his current lead in the championship.

He is 10 points ahead of second-placed Martin in the standings, ahead of the next round at Silverstone.

Third-placed Marquez is still awaiting a first win on a Ducati, and is 56 points shy of Bagnaia’s tally.

The selection of Marquez created a ripple effect which saw Martin, Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi and even the Pramac satellite team exit Ducati.

Ducati have defended themselves against accusations that picking Marquez means a shift in strategy, away from backing young riders.

Marquez will be the second-oldest MotoGP rider on the grid next year when he shares a team with Bagnaia.

He is one premier class championship short of the total accomplished by Rossi, his great rival.

And by teaming with Bagnaia, that rivalry will have a new chapter written because Bagnaia is a VR46 Academy graduate.