‘4/10 to 10/10': Ranking the MotoGP constructors at the summer break

With the summer break underway, the latest Crash.net MotoGP podcast scores riders and constructors on their performances during the first part of the season.

After a mark out of ten for each rider - listen to the podcast above - host Jordan Moreland turned to the constructors’.

"Ducati, I give a 10. Personally, I think it's been perfect for them. Look at the standings, they've just been brilliant and that GP24 I think will go down as one of the greatest MotoGP bikes we've ever seen.

"Aprilia. It was between an 8 and a 7.5. I went with 7.5 because I think there's still more to get out of that bike and it still fluctuates up and down. Maverick has performed really well, but with the others we've just kind of seen ups and downs.

"KTM I give a 7 because of Pedro Acosta. I think he's been their saving grace Yamaha, I give us 6. Could be a 6.5. There's improvement there and they're making the right moves in terms of next year. So I think that's promising.

"Honda, I've given a 4, Signing Aleix Espargaro is a good thing, at least for the future. And that maybe could boost it. 4 is probably a bit harsh but let's see what they can do in the second half of the year.

"What are your five scores, Pete?"

"Ducati, for me, nearly perfect. I'll go with 9.8 just because Vinales won in COTA!" replied MotoGP editor Pete McLaren. "There were some early chatter issues as well I suppose but really it's been almost faultless performance-wise.

"Aprilia. I'll go with 8, because they've moved ahead of KTM for second in the constructors' table. They've found some consistency, which they'd been lacking. Vinales has won races, Aleix has won a Sprint. They've gained in braking with the 24 bike but maybe lost a bit in the fast corners.

"KTM I'd say maybe a 7 because they have had a step back in terms of results for Binder, Miller and Augusto Fernandez, but as you say Acosta is the shining light there. And they've got him signed up for the future, plus the likes of Bastianini and Vinales, if we take in the off-track stuff as well.

"With that in mind, I'll give Yamaha 7 also but that's because their 'wins' have been off track so far this year. I mean re-signing Quartararo, getting Pramac, Max Bartolini coming in as well.

"And Honda, at this stage, a 6. It's still very much work in progress, isn't it? They made radical changes to their bike for this year, and it looked quite promising at the Sepang test.

"But as time went on, their riders concluded it was not the right direction. Now we need to wait and see what the next set of upgrades will be, around September time it seems, and that will probably be the last chance to reboot Honda's results during this season."

Superbike/MotoGP reporter Rob Jones then gave his scores:

"Ducati, if I could give them more than a 10, I would! I think they've been incredible. I think Vinales did exceptionally well to get his win when he did, because I don't think there's going to be many wins for the other manufacturers for the rest of the season, especially with Bagnaia and Martin in a title fight.

"They've got the best bike in the GP24 and they've probably got the second-best bike in the GP23 at this point! They've also got the riders to match, and the amount of riders.

"Aprilia, like Pete, an 8. I think they've been really strong and Vinales has shown that.

"I think there's maybe a little bit more to get out of that bike. But I think we've still got to give them huge props considering the year Ducati put together and Vinales has been able to challenge them at certain race tracks. So I'd say that they've been the clear second best.

"I've been a little bit disappointed with KTM this season, so I think a 6.5 for me. Like you've both said, Acosta has added to that grade quite substantially. I think he's been tremendous. But disappointed with the factory team and what they've achieved. So I think that is where most of it lies for me in terms of where I'm scoring them.

"I'd give Yamaha the same grade again, but like you've both said, for different reasons. The 'wins' off-track. Keeping Fabio, securing Pramac and making clear steps forward. Those are three fundamental things that I think they've got right in 2024.

"So I think Yamaha have shown a lot of progress and I think we're gonna see them right back challenging inside the top 10 consistently next season.

"And then Honda, similar to you, Jordan, I'm going to go 4-4.5. You know that they're trying and a manufacturer of Honda's size, I don't doubt that they'll find a way at some point.

"But it's just been a very difficult season. Anytime there's a glimmer of hope, it just seems to be squashed straight away and one step forward is two steps backwards.

"And obviously losing Marc Marquez, I think we've seen even more how much he sort of paved over those cracks in the last couple of seasons. So I think for Honda it's probably the toughest period they've ever gone through.

"I hope they get through it and the end-of-season tests will be very important for them in terms of starting 2025 in the right vein of form.

"So a 4-4.5, but hopefully they can find some improvements."