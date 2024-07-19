Explained: Marc Marquez’s season so far given a crunch rating

Marc Marquez’s season so far was debated at-length on the latest episode of the Crash MotoGP podcast.

He hasn’t yet won for the first time on a Ducati, yet he has done enough to warrant a promotion to the manufacturer’s official team next year.

Marquez sits third in the championship after nine out of 20 rounds, and is 56 points behind leader Pecco Bagnaia.

But, crucially, the smile has returned after a torrid period at Repsol Honda came to an end last year.

This is how our team rated the Gresini rider’s 2024 so far…

“He hasn’t got that grand prix win,” said Jordan Moreland. “I could have given him an 8. But it’s an 8.5 for the comeback rides.

“He started 13th and 14th and finished on the grand prix podium. The rides were incredible.

“The resurgence of his form has been great to see. He’s got the factory Ducati ride next year, which goes into it.

“But the grand prix win still eludes him. He’ll be disappointed he didn’t win at the Sachsenring. It was an up-and-down weekend.

“In the grand prix at COTA he had issues, and in the sprint at Jerez he had issues with damp patches. A lot of little things but it’s a great season, so far, for Marquez.”

Peter McLaren rated Marquez an 8 out of 10, describing his season so far as “mission accomplished”.

He added: “He went to Gresini wanting to restart his career, and see if he still enjoys racing, see if he still has what it takes. Undoubtedly, he has.

“He’s got the factory Ducati deal done already. What a half of the year.

“Just a win is missing, that’s the only thing.

“But look at where he is compared to the other guys on the same bike.

“Anywhere between 8 and 9 would be a fair grade.”

Robert Jones rated Marquez an 8 out of 10 too, saying: “I think he's been tremendous.

“We sometimes get caught up with such high-end sports stars like a Marc Marquez and just think the change from Honda to Ducati would be nothing to someone like him.

“But with the amount of time he spent on a Honda it is a very big thing to overcome and the way he has adjusted to the Ducati, even when he had a long way to go in his adaptation process, fighting with the likes of Martin and Bagnaia from the get-go, I think he's been brilliant.

“The win is missing. Jerez, Le Mans and Sachsenring - in terms of pace - were the three grands prix he could have won. He could have won the sprint at Jerez but crashed out from the lead.

“There have been chances, and he’s lost out there. But for what he’s lost out, in not taking a win? The comeback rides, on a new bike to him, have been nothing short of sensational.

“The gap to the other GP23s? Fabio di Giannantonio has been getting a bit closer but, at the Sachsenring, Marquez showed that he has the edge on them.

“It’s been a very good season.

“He was the right decision for Ducati to go with, in terms of partnering Bagnaia next season.

“I think he will win, at some point this season. But it’s been a very good start to his first season at Ducati.”