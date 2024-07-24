Simon Crafar to replace Freddie Spencer as chairman of FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel

Simon Crafar can now be confirmed as the next Chairman of the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel.

Crafar, a 500cc Grand Prix winner and long-time pit reporter for the MotoGP International Programme Feed, will take on the new role from 2025.

The New Zealander will take over from the outgoing Freddie Spencer, as the MotoGP Legend has taken the decision to step away from his position at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Spencer’s tenure began in 2019 upon creation of the position of Chairman of the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel as a stand-alone role.

The Chairman of the panel is nominated by the teams’ association (IRTA), and their appointment then approved by the Permanent Bureau.

Alongside the Chairman, the panel is completed by two other Stewards, both of whom are nominated by the FIM and approved by the Permanent Bureau.

Crafar will work alongside current FIM MotoGP Stewards Andrés Somolinos and Tamara Matko.

Spencer said: "It’s been a pleasure to have been the first Chairman of the panel, and to have worked to put in place the incredible people and procedures we have now.

"When I was asked to be the Chairman, I accepted as I wanted to contribute to the sport and I’m proud of my tenure.

"I’m looking forward to some exciting projects in the future, and I know the team will be in great hands with Simon."

Crafar said: "I’m really looking forward to taking on this new challenge.

"I did not take the decision lightly to make this change and accept this appointment, as it means leaving a role I’ve enjoyed a lot, but after seven years in MotoGP commentary I am ready for something new.

"I will approach this new position utilising my experience on and off the bike as rider, technician, coach and journalist, but more importantly with my love for our sport and respect for its competitors.

"I feel honored to be trusted with this responsibility and to have been nominated for the role."