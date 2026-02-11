Ai Ogura “not so happy” with Sepang Sprint simulation despite Aprilia progress

Ai Ogura identified high-speed corners as the key gap to Aprilia leader Marco Bezzecchi at the Sepang MotoGP Test.

Ai Ogura, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
Ai Ogura, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

Ai Ogura admitted he was “not so happy” with his Sprint simulation at the Sepang MotoGP test, despite feeling more comfortable on Aprilia’s 2026 RS-GP.

The Trackhouse rider finished 12th overall, 0.924s behind pace-setter Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and 0.8s adrift of factory Aprilia benchmark Marco Bezzecchi.

However, Ogura, who was battling a cold on the final day, acknowledged that he “expected a bit more” from the long run, where he was a step behind the leading riders.

Spanish MotoGP Test Sprint sims: Top 6 plus Ai Ogura.
Spanish MotoGP Test Sprint sims: Top 6 plus Ai Ogura.

“I think it’s [a matter of] matching the rider and the bike. I expected to go a few tenths faster in the long run, but I couldn’t,” he explained.

“I have a good feeling with the new bike. Even I'm riding in the same lap time whether I'm on the ‘26 or ’25, I have a better feeling on ’26.

“But to make that last extra push wasn't really easy.”

Asked where he is losing time to Bezzecchi, Ogura pointed to high-speed sections.

“He just carries more speed,” Ogura explained. “I think he can turn like me, but with higher speed.

“Thailand is a different type of track, but we will work on it in Thailand.”

The final pre-season MotoGP test takes place at Buriram on February 21–22, the track where Ogura claimed his best premier-class results so far of 4th (Sprint) and 5th (GP) on his debut a year ago. 

Ai Ogura “not so happy” with Sepang MotoGP Sprint simulation despite Aprilia progress
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP 2026: Every team’s new livery
02/02/26
Aprilia unveils 2026 MotoGP livery.
MotoGP Feature
The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up so far
02/02/26
Race start, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP 2026: All rider and crew chief pairings
28/01/26
Phil Marron, Brad Binder, KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
MotoGP Feature
Sylvain Guintoli: Marco Bezzecchi “tremendous” as Aprilia “changed DNA” - Exclusive
27/01/26
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing.
MotoGP News
The iconic MotoGP clash one MotoGP team boss ‘hopes happens again’
22/01/26
Jorge Lorenzo, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha, Catalunya MotoGP, 2009,
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez ranks his 2026 MotoGP title rivals
22/01/26
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, MotoGP 2025.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox