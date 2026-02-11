Brad Binder hoping KTM comfort “turns into speed” at Buriram MotoGP test

Brad Binder finished the Sepang MotoGP test 15th overall, 1.188s off the pace, almost identical to his deficit at the same test 12 months ago.

However, the factory KTM rider,  now working with Toprak Razgatlioglu’s former crew chief Phil Marron, insists his comfort and confidence in the RC16 have significantly improved.

“I wasn't able to do a super fast lap time by any means, but I felt more comfortable on the bike, and the lap time was coming easier,” Binder said.

“So in general, I'm quite happy with the work we have done in the box over the last few days. 

"For sure, I'd like to have been a lot faster, but I'm feeling a lot more comfortable. 

"So I'm hoping the comfort turns into speed at the next test.”

Single lap speed is especially important given Binder's time-attack woes last season, where he averaged just 14th on the grid compared to seventh for team-mate Pedro Acosta.

“I've got some work to do for sure!” Binder admitted.

Brad Binder, practice start, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
Brad Binder, practice start, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

The South African’s best Sepang lap came during his final run of the test, after putting together a preferred package of parts - but it was still an unfamiliar set-up.

“I felt a lot better. We basically put the good points that we found all together for the last run,” he said.

“But I was still trying to figure things out a little bit while I was going around. So I think once we have a bit of time [with the same parts and set-up], hopefully I can find that last bit.

“I actually felt pretty decent at the end. I think we could definitely use a little bit more turning and if we could find that I think we could go a long way,” he added.

“Everything is in a bit of a better situation than last year for sure. I think now, when the boys have these couple of weeks off, they can come back to Thailand and we can keep building.”

The final pre-season MotoGP test takes place at Buriram on February 21–22, one week before the Thai Grand Prix season opener.

